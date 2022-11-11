Everything you could ever want to know about the latest Marvel movie and all that takes place in it is here in this comprehensive guide.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, writer-director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is now here for all to see. Continuing on the story that began in Black Panther, it brings us deeper into worlds old and new that have been reshaped by loss as well as the arrival of a fresh face that moviegoers haven’t yet gotten the chance to know before. If you find yourself in this article, best be prepared that this is a guide for all the spoiler coverage of the film you could ever want. If you have not yet seen the film, then it's best to turn back now or prepare for us to hold your hand through basically everything that happens.

Does ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

After a nearly three-hour film, how long should you stick around to make sure you catch all of the story? There have been more than a few rumors flying around about whether there will be a bunch of stingers that you’ll want to check out, so we have the piece that will put all that to rest about what’s in store after the credits have come to a close.

Who Is the New Black Panther?

There are perhaps no greater shoes to fill than those left by the titanic talent that was Chadwick Boseman. No one will ever be able to replace the charisma and compassion that he brought to the role that he made his own in so many ways. However, the film does provide someone that was closer to his character than just about anyone who seems set to now carry on the legacy.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mid-Credits Scene Explained

Wouldn’t you know it, as it turns out, there is one rather significant scene that comes at the end of this story that has the potential to reshape the entire world as we know it. Coming off of a sentimental and sweet final sendoff for Boseman, we’ve broken down how this mid-credits is immensely important to the question of succession of who will now rule Wakanda.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Ending Explained

The resolution of the central conflict of the film has the potential to make for an alliance that could mark the end of fighting between would-be friends, or it could merely be the beginning of yet more conflict on the horizon. We’ve got a breakdown of all this and more that plays out.

How Did T'Challa Die?

One of the biggest early questions is what happened to take the life of King T’Challa. There isn’t a lot of information on this one, but we were able to piece together some insights that are sprinkled throughout the film to give the best indication of what led up to his loss.

All the Easter Eggs

Beyond the main story, there was certainly a lot going on to keep up with throughout this latest Marvel film. As usual, there were references galore to everything from other characters to the past repercussions of prior films. We’ve rounded up all this and more to make sure that you are up to speed on everything there is to know about how this film connects to the broader MCU.

All the Unanswered Questions We Have

There are more than a few threads left dangling in the film that has had us wondering what significance they could have on the story moving forward. From who will come to rule Wakanda to what the direction could be for the upcoming Ironheart, we lay out all that we are still pondering after the journey that was taken on this most recent superhero outing.

Does Killmonger Come Back?

Remember Killmonger? The standout antagonist of the first film that was right about a lot of things though still met his untimely end? Well, we know that we were more than a little bit curious about what impact he could have on this sequel and particularly suspicious that the story would find a way to bring him back even if it was only for just a single scene.

Is Shuri the New Black Panther?

Similar to one of the other questions we answered above, we zeroed in on whether it will be Shuri that takes on the role of Black Panther in future stories. She certainly has the tech know-how, but is this something that she will even want to be? Or would she rather just leave it all behind and chart her own path she chooses for herself? Join us as we gaze into the future.

Every Single Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Though we haven’t had a full X-Men crossover just yet, the MCU has gotten more comfortable in throwing out some references to mutants here and there. There are even some of these such mentions that come up in this latest film. Thus, we've made sure to update our running tally to bring you up to speed about the growing number of mutants that we’ve been introduced to.

Is Namor a Mutant?

The latest addition to the MCU has a lot of mystique surrounding him. Capable of both breathing underwater and flying through the air, it almost seems like he may be one of those so-called mutants we’ve been hearing rumblings about. We did a deep dive into the origins of the character, how this cinematic interpretation differs from his original portrayal in the comics, and everything that you need to know about this character we’re certain to be seeing more of.

Who Is T’Challa’s Son?

That’s right, in case you didn’t read the mid-credits breakdown, T’Challa had a secret son that almost everyone was unaware of. We look at what you need to know about the precocious young kid and the significance of the introduction that none of us saw coming.

Where Is W’Kabi?

Oh, W’Kabi, where art tho? For those who don’t remember, this character was a significant part of the first film and was one of the characters who ended up rebelling against T’Challa by siding with Killmonger. Played by Daniel Kaluuya, his absence from this latest sequel has us wondering what happened to him since then and where on Earth he might have gone. We did get confirmation that he is indeed still alive, but there is still something holding us back from seeing him.

Why Ramonda Dies

One of the most devastating losses of the film was that of Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) who had been leading the Kingdom of Wakanda after her own son had passed. There aren’t characters who were as full of gravitas, and she was in times of great strife. This makes her loss a rather shocking and unexpected one that we wanted to explore the immense repercussions of.

Who Rules Wakanda Now?

Once more, the Kingdom of Wakanda is now facing yet more questions about its future and role in the world. Making things even more complicated is that the throne is now open for the taking. It doesn’t seem as though Shuri particularly wants to rule now that she has lost both her mother and her brother, so we’re now thinking about who it is that could take on the role in her place.

Who Was Lake Bell's Character?

For those who have followed Lake Bell’s career, she has been just about everywhere but a Marvel movie. This made her appearance and the direction her character goes in is quite surprising. We took our best crack at digging into the background of what you need to know about her and how her short-lived presence may relate to in the comics.

Who Are 'Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels and Are They in The Comics?

There were plenty of new heroes doing battle in this story, but none were more visually striking than the Midnight Angels that came in clutch when our characters needed them. In the film, they wore suits that were made by Shuri but their comics origin has much more to tell us about how these fearsome fighters might expand in what we hope are many future appearances.

Who Is Trevor Noah’s AI Character?

Trevor Noah is soon departing The Daily Show and the comedian also may be now expanding into doing some other acting with all the free time he’s going to have. For you fellow sharp listeners who thought one particular character’s voice sounded familiar, you were correct in that Noah did indeed pop in here and there throughout the film. We did a deep dive into what to know about his character, that you don’t ever see, and how it fits in with other similar characters.

That Huge 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene on The Ancestral Plane, Explained

One of the most impactful scenes of the film was not one that took place in our realm, but on the ancestral plane that had previously been inaccessible until Shuri managed to find a way back in. What she found there was not what she expected and it left a clear mark on her character that has the potential to push her in a far different direction as she navigates an uncertain future.

Here's How 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Sets Up the MCU 'Ironheart' Series

Wakanda Forever set up many things like the Talokanil and Namor, not to mention the new Black Panther and a new ruler for Wakanda, but among the character, one stands out and that's the American scientist and MIT student Riri Williams. Although we didn't get her name yet as Ironheart, Riri is set to appear on her own Disney+ show Ironheart. The Tony Stark fan built her own suit in this movie and we dive into where her character could go according to the comics.

