Marvel Studios has released the official playlist for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to celebrate the film's release on Disney+. Marvel revealed that the official playlist for the hit superhero movie will start streaming exclusively on Spotify today, making the announcement on Twitter with a video featuring stars Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett.

In the tweet, Marvel Studios added that the playlist will also feature special content along with a Wakanda-themed purple progress bar. The progress bar will take effect whenever audiences listen to tracks on the playlist. News of additional content should come as exciting news to fans of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which was recently recognized with an Oscar nomination for Rihanna's "Lift Me Up."

The announcement of the playlist being released on Spotify comes after Marvel Studios celebrated the soundtrack of the movie with the release of a new featurette series titled Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever. The studio had also announced the featurette on Twitter. According to music consultant Seni Saraki, the featurette shows how the sonic world of Wakanda has evolved.

What We Know about Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

According to composer Ludwig Goransson, the featurette is a mix of sounds from all over the world. The music in the featurette was recorded in four cities Mexico, London, Los Angeles, and Lagos. It features hundreds of musicians, performing and recording for hours. Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever is a 2-hour 41-minute-long feature.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise focused on the aftermath of King T’Challa’s death. Wakanda Forever followed Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda as they processed the loss of T’Challa, a brother and a son. The movie, which explored grief and how people deal with it differently, used music as an integral part of the process, especially in the scene that paid homage to the original Black Panther, the late Chadwick Boseman at the burial of his character T’Challa. And, with the upcoming release of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever and the release of the official playlist of the movie, Marvel Studios shows audiences its willingness to continue to celebrate culture through music.

