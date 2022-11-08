Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features.

The biggest leap by far will be seen in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda forever which introduces Namor, the Submariner, a god in his own right, who is a mutant with superhuman strength, can fly, and is as strong as Hulk or Thor. Though fans are quite thrilled to see him on screen, they also expected Storm to show up in the feature, but that might not be the case for a while. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, producer Nate Moore explained the reason for the fan-favorite X-Men’s absence and which characters the studio would want to bring out of Wakanda in the future.

Moore noted that “Storm's relationship with Wakanda in publishing is pretty interesting.” Storm once ruled Wakanda with her husband T’Challa, given in the upcoming sequel Wakanda is mourning the loss of its King, that route to introduce the character is out of the question for now. However, the producer pointed out a different reason for not including the character in the MCU roster yet, saying, “Obviously, we might be a few years out from the X-Men, so I'm not sure we're there yet.” Though he recognized there are a lot of characters from that corner of the universe that can be introduced, “Who else from Wakanda have we not introduced? I mean, there's a pretty deep bench, actually. And especially, I think, Ta-Nehisi's run introduced a lot of key characters that would be fun to export,” he said.

RELATED: Who Is Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

T-Nehisi Coates’ Black Panther indeed has some unique characters like Manifold, Luke Cage, Misty Knight, and Midnight Angels who fit well with the current MCU, though Moore had some interesting suggestions. “Even characters like Vibraxas, which are more Fantastic Four characters. But yeah, it's a pretty deep bench. I think there's a lot more stories to tell on Wakanda for sure." Vibraxas, aka N'Kano is a Wakandan hero who was exposed and infused with energized Vibranium, giving him the ability to manipulate the powerful metal. A character like him will be very interesting to see in MCU as we approach Avengers: Secret Wars. Furthermore, it seems like the studio is picking up characters that haven’t been portrayed before, like introducing Namor is much more an original and more authentic approach than introducing a character that people have seen before.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres November 11. You can Check out the trailer below: