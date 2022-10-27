Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just had its world premiere and some very interesting tidbits — without spoilers, don't worry — about the movie are coming out thanks to the cast and crew walking down on the purple carpet and answering various media queries. During the premiere, the movie’s costumes were also on display along with the new “little petite” Black Panther costume which caught the eyes of many as it still remains a mystery who is behind the mask. However, speaking to Deadline, movie’s costume designer Ruth E. Carter teased the details of the new costume.

Carter won an Academy Award for her work on Black Panther. Her costumes gave an ode to the African culture and mesmerized audiences with their afro-futurist style. In Wakanda Forever she returns to costume the cast including the new Black Panther. When asked about the new suit on display, she revealed it’s a "little petite, strong Black Panther costume.” Adding a very interesting analogy of a ballerina, she elaborated, "You ever see a ballerina? They're very small, but their muscles are tight and strong to hold themselves and do all of those leaps.” The designer certainly took inspiration from the strength and body types of the elegant dancers for the new costume. She further revealed,

"This Black Panther is no different. She's ready for battle, you can see the muscles, it doesn't matter if you're six-foot tall or what have you…"

The small glimpse, we have from the trailer reveals the new costume has golden accents as opposed to T’Chall’s purple-accented suit. The new suit also shares similarities with Shuri’s from the comic books. While we don’t know who’s behind the Black Panther mask, the suit does provide some clues.

After the untimely demise of actor Chadwick Boseman, the studio decided not to recast the character rather director and co-writer Ryan Coogler chose to take the story into a new direction by exploring the history and lore of Wakanda. Though with the rising conflict with Namor and in a bid to protect Vibranium from getting into the wrong hands, Wakanda needs a protector now more than ever. Per the cast and crew of the movie, the sequel will honor Boseman’s memory and Carter made sure to carry that honor through the film's costumes as well.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere in theatres on November 11. You can check out Carter’s comments below: