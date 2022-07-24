During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel rolled out the announcements at their highly anticipated Hall H panel. Their presentation unveiled a plethora of upcoming titles, including the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will close out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans received a lot of content to savor, including the first trailer, images, and poster. Marvel also released the movie's official synopsis, confirming much of what we saw in the teasers -- including how the nation of Wakanda mourns the death of its king and honors the late Chadwick Boseman.

The full synopsis reads:

"In Marvel Studios’ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Along with the above-included cast, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the king of a hidden undersea nation. Additional cast includes Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Ryan Coogler returns to direct and co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, who also co-wrote Black Panther with Coogler.

Black Panther was first released in 2018 and received widespread and well-earned praise from critics and audiences alike. In 2019, it became the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, and ultimately took home three wins for original score, costume design, and production design. A resounding box office (and otherwise) success, and following the trend of many Marvel films, a sequel announcement came as no surprise. However, the road to getting here wasn't an easy one, as the production faced temporary shutdowns and saw the untimely and heartbreaking death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor at Black Panther's heart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't the last fans will see of Wakanda. Last year it was revealed that a spin-off series is on the way. The currently untitled show will be another Disney+ original that focuses on Okoye, one of Wakanda's Dora Milaje. Gurira will reprise her role for the show hailing from Coogler's Proximity Media banner.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer below, and stream Black Panther now on Disney+.

