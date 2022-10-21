A new teaser trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released ahead of the film's theatrical debut on November 11. The video posted to Twitter promises an action-packed sequel with new and returning cast showing up to protect Wakanda in battle. The latest teaser trailer for Wakanda Forever reveals a new threat after the events of the last film. “He’s coming,” is the ominous warning as the teaser trailer, which clocks in at forty-five seconds, opens with a scene of the underwater king, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), rising.

Namor appears to be the main villain in the sequel, in the teaser he's seen leaping straight into battle, destroying an airship with a single strike of his staff. However, when he is later seen being attacked in the same manner, the weapon breaks on his back, leaving no wound or sign of injury and the promise that he will not easily be defeated. “Without the Black Panther, Wakanda will fall,” he threatens. “That can’t be good,” M’Baku (Winston Duke) comments, looking very apprehensive. A scene in the teaser also shows Namor attacking the throne room, where Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Riri (Dominique Thorne) are watching the battle.

On the same note, the teaser trailer reveals the people of Wakanda will not be giving up. “Let’s go!” Riri shouts in her suit as she prepares to fly into battle. She is not the only one ready for battle, with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) shown in her armor ready to face off against Namor and his army.

Image via Marvel Studios

The teaser trailer pays tribute to the late King T’challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), but like previous trailers, gives no indication who will be taking on the titular role. A brief glimpse of the funeral proceedings is shown, with T’challa's sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), pictured in white mourning attire as she carries her brother’s helmet. Previously, it was announced that in his honor, Boseman would not be T'challa would not be recast but a new character would take up the mantle of the Black Panther. Rumors have since spread that Shuri could be taking on her brother’s role in protecting her country; however, Marvel Studios have not confirmed this, nor has the new teaser revealed their identity. Viewers do get a glimpse of the new Black Panther, including the character’s razor-sharp claws, as Ramonda intones, “Now is our time to strike.”

The new film will focus on the nation of Wakanda protecting itself against a new threat whilst still in mourning over the death of its late king. The additional cast of the film includes Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Michaela Cole (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), and Florence Kasumba (Ayo). The sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler and written by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in cinemas on November 11. You can watch the new teaser down below.