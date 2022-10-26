As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.

The previous trailers have revealed that Wakanda is at the precipice of war while also mourning the loss of its King T’Challa. After the late king decides to open up the afro-futurist kingdom to the world in the sequel Namor’s kingdom Talocan is feeling the effects of it which seems like the main point of conflict between the two kingdoms. While the Submariner seems like the worthy villain of the sequel, Wakanda will not only face him and his kingdom but also will have to protect its most precious metal, Vibranium from getting in the wrong hands as we see Queen Ramonda making a speech in the UN and soldiers attacking Wakandan labs.

Front lining the upcoming war will be Lupita Nyong’o as war dog Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. Along with them, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor will be introduced as MCU’s first mutant and Dominique Thorne will be introduced as RiRi Williams aka Iron Heart, the new MCU genius who creates an iron suit that rivals that of Iron Man.

After the success of 2018s Black Panther, Ryan Coogler returns to co-write and direct the sequel. After the untimely demise of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, the studio did not recast the character rather Coogler reworked the story with Joe Robert Cole to go further into the history and lore of Wakanda. It remains to be seen how the story unfolds from here on.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11, meanwhile watch the new clip and synopsis below: