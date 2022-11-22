After helping itself to $3 billion in box office receipts this year, Disney is all set to dominate the Thanksgiving weekend, even as it witnesses an industry-shaking transition in leadership. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to three-peat at the top of the box office, while newcomer Strange World hopes to ride on the Marvel superhero sequel’s coattails ahead of its streaming debut in a few weeks.

According to Deadline, Wakanda Forever is looking at an extended third weekend haul of around $40 million, which should put it on the cusp of $350 million domestically. The film debuted with $181 million in its first weekend, and posted a healthy $66 million in its second weekend. Globally, the well-received sequel has made over $550 million so far. Wakanda Forever is expected to outperform both previously-released Marvel Cinematic Universe films of 2022 — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955 million worldwide) and Thor: Love and Thunder ($760 million globally).

The pulp adventure-inspired Strange World is expected to make $30 million in its extended opening weekend, which isn't great for a Disney animation tentpole budgeted at a reported $135 million and getting massive release in 4,000 theaters. That’s about $10 million shy of what Encanto made around the same time last year, before becoming a bigger hit after landing on the Disney+ streaming service a month later. Disney appears to be taking the same approach with Strange World, which is currently looking at a streaming release sometime around Christmas. Wakanda Forever is being given a longer theatrical window.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Wakanda Forever' Is at Its Best When It's a Ryan Coogler Film, Not an MCU Film

Universal, meanwhile, is taking the same approach with December’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish as it did with Sing 2 last year, putting out the Dreamworks sequel in sneak previews this Friday in 1,200 locations. United Artists Releasing’s expansion of director Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance Bones and All will appeal to star Timothée Chalamet’s female fandom as it expands from 5 theaters into over 2,700 this weekend. The film is eyeing a finish between $7 million and $9 million.

In a first, Netflix is giving an in-house title a proper theatrical release as opposed to the token one-week run that it normally used to. Director Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will play in 683 locations on all three nationwide chains, as it eyes a $6 million-$8 million five-day finish. This will be an interesting one to observe, purely because of how unprecedented this is for the streamer. Glass Onion, a sequel to Johnson’s blockbuster 2019 murder mystery Knives Out, will play for one week and one week only, before being removed from theaters and re-launching on the service on December 23.

Elsewhere, Sony’s Korean War action-drama Devotion is looking at a five-day finish in the $7 million-$8 million range, while director Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans will expand into 600 theaters. The film has made around $310,000 from four theaters in over a week of release.

You can watch our interview with Johnson here, and stay tuned to Collider for detailed box office coverage over the week.