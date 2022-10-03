With only one month left before the sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters, Marvel Studios is anticipating the sizable crowds eager to see how the fate of the Wakandans' great nation will fair against Talocan. Director Ryan Coogler's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be the final installment in its emotional Phase 4, and the premiere is expected to have a huge turnout. For fans anxious to grab their seats ahead of the rush, tickets are now on sale following the debut of a brand-new trailer, poster and images!

With just over a month until the highly-anticipated Wakanda Forever has its theatrical debut, Marvel Studios has set up a website for fans to grab tickets ahead of the crowds. The site will make all nearby locations available for fans, communities and organizations to arrange group bookings and theater buy-outs to ensure you can save your spots. It's typical for Marvel movies to sell out fast, and this helps groups avoid having to separate.

Aside from the excitement of returning to Wakanda for a full feature film for the first time since 2018, Wakanda Forever picks up in the aftermath of King T'Challa's death. Following the real-life passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Coogler and the crew redirected the sequel to honor both the actor and his in-universe character. Fans will see Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) rallying her nation against the outside world powers threatening to take advantage of Wakanda in their time of loss.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Sees Tenoch Huerta's Namor Make Waves

Wakanda Forever also introduces a new and formidable foe, the undersea nation of Talocan, led by the recently-revealed mutant king Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). It's soon discovered that King T'Challa's decision to open their nation to the world endangers their way of life and puts the Talocan people in the position to declare war against Wakanda. It's up to those the Black Panther left behind to unite and find strength mongos them, with the help of their allies new and old, from Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to Riri Williams, or Ironheart (Dominique Thorne).

Fans will see the return of Lupita Nyong'o as Wardog and T'Challa's partner Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, leader of the Jabari Tribe, Letitia Wright as T'Challa's tech-genius sister and princess Shuri, Danai Gurira as the General of the Dora Milaje Okoye and Florence Kasumba as Ayo. Wakanda Forever introduces us to Huerta as Namor, as well as Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma and Michaela Coel as Aneka.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters November 11, 2022. Grab your tickets from the Wakanda Forever website and watch the brand-new trailer below: