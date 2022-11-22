As 2022 rolled around, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was on the minds of many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the return to the kingdom of Wakanda was eagerly anticipated. Given the untimely death of star act, Chadwick Boseman in 2020, fans of the film were looking to see what changes would be made in the storyline moving forward. Given the massive success of the first film, the pressure was on Wakanda Forever when it debuted in theatres on November 11 but it has since proven to be a certified success at the box office. However, had circumstances been different, we would have seen more of a new character.

As part of the film’s mid-credits scene, we were introduced to T’Challa (Boseman) and Nakia's (Lupita Nyong’o) son, Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Son). The film’s co-writer Joe Robert Cole has revealed that before the death of Boseman, the son of the king had been earmarked to have a far larger role in the film. Without giving many details, Cole reveals that the actor’s passing was the catalyst for reducing the role of T’Challa’s son.

While speaking to Rolling Stone, Cole, who wrote the film alongside director Ryan Coogler, said:

"Yeah, [in] a previous iteration, we really were more child-focused in the narrative, and his son was a part of that. Obviously that changed, but we wanted him to exist in the film in some way. It was much more reduced. And there were conversations about, when do we reveal this information to the audience, and what’s the best version of it? Not only emotionally, but just narratively for the story and how it affects the characters in the story when they find out this information, and so forth. We played around a little bit, but he was never going to have a much larger presence after Chad passed."

RELATED: M’Baku and Nakia Were Considered to Take Over the Black Panther Mantle in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Marvel had decided not to recast T’Challa in Wakanda Forever and the pressure was on to put forward a gripping storyline while also honoring Boseman. There was also the question of who would take over the mantle of the Black Panther. Toussaint could possibly inherit his father’s crown and his mantle as protector of Wakanda someday, in the meantime, that role falls to his aunt, Shuri (Letitia Wright) who delivered an exceptional performance throughout the film as she dealt with her grief.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a success so far as it has racked up over half a billion in revenue and this is in no small part to electrifying performances from its cast. The group of Wright, Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, and Angela Bassett have all put forward a film worth seeing.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to watch in theatres. Watch the trailer below: