With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only 10 days away, Marvel Studios celebrates the occasion with the release of a brand-new TV spot, titled "Remember," featuring some new footage from the upcoming sequel.

While the new TV Spot didn't provide any additional plot details, it does offer fans a small dose of the high-octane action that is to be expected from an upcoming film from Marvel Studios while offering some emotional depth. Alongside the action presented, the trailer also provides some new footage from the film, which features an intense battle scene featuring the new Black Panther leaping toward a flying vehicle alongside several warriors from Wakanda.

Also depicted in the new TV Spot is some footage of Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and his rising threat against the Kingdom of Wakanda as he can be seen throwing what appears to be bombs at an unknown target. Despite the deviations of his Atlantean origins from the original comics, the new iteration of Namor still carries iconic characteristics of the character, such as the wings on his ankles and his aquatic abilities. From the footage provided by the various trailers, it appears Namor is already shaping up to be a fan-favorite character from the film.

Image via Marvel Studios

The trailer also teases some emotional depth from the upcoming film using the same music from the first teaser trailer. Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, who previously played the titular character, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will serve as a touching tribute to the late actor in what will likely be an emotionally poignant journey for audiences who fell in love with his iconic performance from the first film. The film is already making waves after its recent premiere, with Collider's Steve Weintraub calling the movie a fantastic sequel and praising its emotional moments. With its release only 10 days away, fans can soon return to the Kingdom of Wakanda and experience the movie's emotional power when it debuts this month.

Ryan Coogler returns to the director's chair and co-writes the upcoming film with Joe Robert Cole. Returning cast members from the previous movie include Letitia Wright as Shuri, the younger sister of T'Challa, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, with Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. The film will also feature new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, who is also set to star in her own Disney+ spinoff series.

With tickets now on sale, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut exclusively in theaters on November 11. Check out the official TV spot for the upcoming sequel below.