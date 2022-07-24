Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel set in the African corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like we mourned the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman, the trailer also teases how the sequel will deal with the early departure of Wakanda’s king.

The new trailer brings back many familiar faces from Black Panther, all mourning the passing of their king. Among the people devastated by King T'Challa's death, we find Lupita Nyong'o’s Nakia, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri, all members of the royal family or close friends who fought alongside Black Panther for numerous battles. The death of King T’Challa is bound to have a significant impact on Wakanda, especially since one of the last royal decisions T’Challa took before the events of Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avenger: Endgame was to take the afrofuturistic nation out of hiding. At the end of Black Panther, King T’Challa decides to lead the Wakandan people in new cooperation deals with the whole world.

Due to Wakanda’s efforts to share its wealth and technology with other nations, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also serve as the MCU introduction of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. In the comic books, Riri is a genius young woman who replaced Tony Stark as a new armored superhero named Ironheart. Ironheart is also set to become a series in Disney+, which means Wakanda Forever’s plot will lead to whatever solo adventure Riri needs to go on next.

Besides introducing a brand-new hero to the MCU and solving the issue of Black Panther’s legacy, Wakanda Forever is also expected to tie in with an untitled spinoff series set in Wakanda. Starring Gurira as the warrior Okoye, the series will keep exploring Wakandan mythology and foreign relationships, keeping a franchise that Boseman helped create alive. All these efforts will shift the focus of the Black Panther franchise to other characters, as Marvel Studios has promised never to recast the role of King T’Challa.

After helming the first Black Panther, Ryan Coogler is back to helm the sequel. Once more, Coogler signs the script together with Joe Robert Cole. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also see the return of Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, a CIA agent with close ties to Wakanda. Wakanda Forever newcomers include Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) and Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due to be released this November 11. Check out the new trailer below:

