As anticipation for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to gear up, a brand-new TV spot has been released. With the Ryan Coogler-directed film debuting on November 11, the new sneak peek of the film features some action-packed spectacle and a closer look at some new characters for fans to look forward to.

The TV spot, titled "Time," features the return of several cast members from the first film, such as Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, and Winston Duke as M'Baku as they must face against the rising threat of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), King of Talocan, an underwater kingdom. Namor's threat against Wakanda is showcased with his quick and agile fighting abilities in full display as he manages to block and evade every move thrown at him. Alongside the return of the old cast, the trailer also features a closer look at Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, in her armor as she partakes in several action scenes. Thorne will reprise her role in a titular spinoff of the character, which will debut on Disney+.

While the new footage from the TV spot didn't offer any additional plot information from the film that wasn't already known, it does provide fans a great sneak peek of the size and scale of the movie. The TV Spot also does an excellent job of conveying the film's stakes while showcasing plenty of action, with the most notable being the new Black Panther facing off against several soldiers from Talocan, which could serve as a big highlight from the film.

Image via Marvel Studios

Following the tragic passing of the late Chadwick Boseman, who previously played the titular character, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will serve as a touching tribute to the beloved actor while also honoring his legacy to the franchise. The film recently held its world premiere and debuted to high praise according to several social media reactions, with many calling the movie one of the most emotionally poignant installments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Collider's Steve Weintraub praised the film, commenting via Twitter, "I know you don’t believe when people come out of a world premiere and say a movie is awesome….but #BlackPantherWakandaForever is a fantastic sequel and a great movie. I knew it’d be emotional and it was. Expect your eyes to leak. Great job #RyanCoogler."

Alongside the film's release, another upcoming project from Marvel Studios includes this year's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which debuts on Disney+ on November 25. Next year, Marvel starts the year strong with the theatrical release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, and The Marvels on July 28, 2023. With plenty of other theatrical releases, alongside Disney+ shows, on the way, fans have plenty to look forward to as the next saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins to unravel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts exclusively in theaters on November 11, with tickets now on sale. Check out the brand-new TV spot for the upcoming film below.