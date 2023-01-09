Though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to launch on Disney+ on February 1, those who enjoy collecting their favorite films in physical form will not be left in the dust. Often, one of the many perks of collecting a physical copy is the artwork that accompanies it, which sometimes reframes key characters or moments from the film in a new light. This is certainly the case for the cover of the Walmart edition of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which Collider can exclusively reveal today.

The Walmart-exclusive edition, which hits shelves on February 7, comes with a limited edition enamel pin that is sure to be a hit with collectors, and also features exclusive box art that puts both Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) front and center. Fans who found themselves particularly captivated by their dynamic — or, like so many of us were hoping for something more to blossom between them — will appreciate just how prominent the two are on the cover (not to mention how close together).

One of the things that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did so well was placing Shuri and Namor in opposition to one another, showcased nicely by this cover placing them as co-leads. While Namor might remain determined to kill Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) for the part she played in helping the US government discover Talokan's vibranium, the script and Huerta Mejía's performance make it easy to see where he is coming from. For her part, Shuri's rejection of the mantle of leadership never once slid into passivity, and instead manifested in a way that was entirely her own.

What's Included on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Blu-ray?

The physical release of the film also comes loaded with bonus features including deleted scenes, audio commentary, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. Check out the full list below:

Gag Reel

Take a look at some of the lighthearted moments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Listen to Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw discuss the film.

Featurettes

Envisioning Two Worlds – Uncover the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter.

– Uncover the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter. Passing the Mantle – Follow the evolution of the Black Panther through the films. In tracing Shuri, Ramonda, and Riri’s journeys through the film, this featurette explores what legacy ultimately means in Wakanda and how it will resonate with MCU viewers for years to come.

Deleted Scenes

Outside The Scope – Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision.

Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision. The Upstairs Toilet – Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information.

Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information. Daughter of the Border – After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice.

After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice. Anytime, Anywhere – In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Check out the exclusive cover art below:

