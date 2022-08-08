After months of speculation since Marvel Studios first announced the much anticipated sequel to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 hit Black Panther, this past San Diego Comic-Con saw Kevin Feige present the first trailer for the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Feige was joined onstage by Coogler and the cast of the film, including MCU newcomer Tenoch Huerta, who was revealed in the footage to be playing Namor, the presumed antagonist of Wakanda Forever. Namor has a long and complicated history in the Marvel mythology, and it’s nothing short of a triumph to see the Sub-Mariner himself on the silver screen at last. So lean back, kick off your ankle-wings, and let us explain why Namor is such a big deal.

Namor, the Sub-Mariner, Prince of Atlantis, was created in 1939 by Bill Everett and debuted in the first issue of a series published by Timely Comics– that series was called Marvel Comics. The series featured other comic book heroes like The Human Torch and The Vision, who both find new life in the pages of Marvel Comics proper. Timely also published Captain America Comics, placing Namor squarely in the height of the Golden Age of comics. Namor’s prime motivation in these early days was to wreak havoc on the world, though not without some justifiable cause. Namor typically strikes out against humans to exact revenge for past grievances. Namor was so popular in this era that he almost headlined his own TV show in the 1950s, but the series never saw the light of day.

Namor is described as an “ultra-man of the deep” who can fly through the sea or the air and has the strength of a thousand surface men. He resides in the city of Atlantis alongside the amphibious civilization of “homo mermanus.” He is able to survive the pressures of the deep sea, swim at superhuman speeds, and can even heal in the water. He commands sea life and in some cases has been known to manipulate water with his mind. He retains all of his powers on land, however his strength diminishes the longer he is away from water. Most of his abilities stem from his lineage as a human-Atlantean hybrid, however his ability to fly is due to his status as “Marvel’s first mutant,” and is represented by little wings on his ankles (a detail that we’ll be seeing adapted in the film.) Though there are mutants that predate Namor in continuity, Namor is the first real-world published character to be granted the status of mutant. Namor often wields the Trident of Neptune, and with Thor: Love and Thunder canonizing the Olympian pantheon, perhaps Namor’s weapon in the MCU might trace back to Poseidon like its comics counterpart.

In 1962, Namor survived into the Silver Age, appearing in Fantastic Four #4, and finding his kingdom of Atlantis destroyed by nuclear testing, he wages war on the surface world once more. Namor sometimes allies himself with villains like Magneto and Doctor Doom, coming often into violent conflict with the likes of the Fantastic, Black Panther, and the X-Men. Despite his villainous outbursts, Namor’s contempt for the surface world does not supersede his sense of nobility, and he just as frequently works alongside heroes, even serving as a regular member of The Defenders alongside Doctor Strange, the Hulk, and the Silver Surfer. In more modern stories, Namor has featured prominently in mutant stories, becoming one of the Phoenix Five in Avengers vs. X-Men. Above all, Namor is a bit of an isolationist, carefully picking his battles and choosing to fiercely defend his territory rather than embrace the outside world – making him the perfect challenge to Wakanda in the aftermath of T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) decision to open the nation’s borders and step out of the shadows.

If Namor predates even the Fantastic Four, Marvel’s “first family,” then why has it taken this long to bring him to the big screen? The biggest reason is that Namor’s film rights do not exclusively belong to Marvel Studios. In the 1990s, Marvel sold off many of the film rights to their flagship characters, and Universal bought the rights to Namor. Around 2014, Kevin Feige seemed to imply that the rights to Namor returned to Marvel Studios but cited entanglements with older contracts as reasons why they could not move forward with a Namor film. These complications are likely the same kind that led to Universal distributing The Incredible Hulk in 2008, and Marvel Studios is not eager to repeat that kind of arrangement. This is evidenced by the fact that we have not seen the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) appear in a solo project since then, featuring only in team-up movies and as supporting cast in other heroes’ films. By debuting Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever instead of his own solo film, Marvel Studios seems to be employing the same strategy.

Tenoch Huerta nabbed the role of Namor after appearing in a number of Latin American and Spanish films, and he is best known to American audiences for his role in The Forever Purge and a small role in Spectre. Huerta’s intensity and drive on screen should ignite Namor with a fervor that suits the undersea royal. Being a dark-skinned Mexican actor, Huerta’s casting in the film has been celebrated by fans who want to see more mainstream superhero films embrace Latino characters in more dynamic roles, rather than continuously succumb to stereotypes. Huerta has plenty of material to draw from with Namor’s long and twisting journey.

Despite everything we know from the comics, it’s clear from the trailer that Ryan Coogler is making some significant departures with Namor and his people. Hannah Beachler, Black Panther’s production designer, oversaw the majestic creation of the nation of Wakanda with all of its technology, architecture, and aesthetics with roots in a variety of African cultures. Beachler is taking a similar approach with Namor and the Atlanteans, this time rooting the culture’s design in Indigenous Mesoamerican cultures. We can see many elements of this creative approach on display in the trailer with brief glimpses of the underwater society’s outfits, weapons, crafts, and architecture.

One of the biggest changes from the comics is that Namor’s kingdom may not be called Atlantis, at least not by its own denizens. In the MCU, Namor’s kingdom will be called Talocan, and its people are Taloconians. The name seems to be derived from a city in Aztec lore, Tlālōcān. It’s a paradise city that absorbs the souls of those who die by lightning or drowning at sea. This recontextualization of Namor’s home elevates the character’s value to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather than extrapolating on contemporary notions of the mythical city of Atlantis, Beachler, Coogler and company are rooting the setting in a real-world indigenous lens, which will no doubt make the on-screen action much more vibrant and immersive. This decision also ups the stakes by pitting two technologically advanced, culturally rich, and proud nations against each other, both for their own noble causes.

What might the future of the MCU have in store for Namor? Will future films explore Namor’s status as a mutant, now that Ms. Marvel has busted “the M word” out into the open? Might Namor be pitted against his frequent rivals in Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four in 2024? Could we possibly see him team up with MCU versions of Magneto or Doctor Doom? Is it too much to ask for a more comic-faithful version of The Defenders? Even with a solo project possibly off the table, the possibilities are endless with the Sub-Mariner, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing Huerta bring the fan-favorite to life for years to come.

The wing-ankled wonder flies into theaters when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11, 2022.