Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke explained how his character, M’Baku, and the Jabari tribe fit into Wakanda after Avengers: Endgame. Speaking with Screen Rant about the highly-anticipated sequel, Duke also compared the present state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with our post-COVID situation.

M’Baku first showed up in Black Panther as an antagonist willing to fight King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) for the right to rule Wakanda. In Wakanda’s MCU mythology, M’Baku is the leader of the Jabari, a Wakandan tribe that prefers to live isolated and does not work with other tribes for the nation's well-being. By the end of Black Panther, M’Baku had joined T’Challa to defend the future of Wakanda. M’Baku showed up again in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, always fighting by the side of T’Challa. As Duke now confirms, M’Baku and the Jabari are an official part of Wakanda in the sequel, leaving old resentments behind. In Duke’s words:

“I think the events of ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ really showed that the Jabari are now full-fledged members of Wakanda. M'Baku was a part of every single conflict; every event, and I don't think they could really exist in isolation anymore. They have open borders, and we saw that M'Baku was really Wakandan. His entire community has expanded.”

Duke also reflects on M’Baku’s journey in a world where Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped out half the life in the universe, only to be defeated by the Avengers five years later. As other Phase 4 productions showed us, the MCU changed significantly in these five years. Curiously, Duke parallels the MCU situation and the real world, faced with COVID pandemics that forever changed how we live. As Duke puts it:

“Now we get to see how he figures out a brand-new world for Wakanda; a brand-new world like we've had to experience. A world post-COVID; a world post-pandemic or mid-pandemic. Much like us, he's going through a lot of the same things and figuring out how to move forward. This movie really deals and dives into that a lot.”

After helming the first Black Panther, Ryan Coogler is back to helm the sequel. Once more, Coogler wrote the script together with Joe Robert Cole. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also see the return of Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Letitia Wright as Shuri, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, a CIA agent with close ties to Wakanda. Wakanda Forever newcomers include Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta as the underwater warrior Namor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due to be released this November 11. Check out the movie’s trailer below: