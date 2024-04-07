The Big Picture The Black Phone was a surprise hit, combining supernatural horror with a serial killer thriller.

Ethan Hawke's performance as The Grabber was praised, sparking talks of a sequel. Despite his fate in the first film, Hawke is open to returning.

The Black Phone follows a 13-year-old boy trying to escape a killer with help from ghostly voices and is available to stream on Hulu.

The Black Phone was one of 2022's most pleasant surprises. The low-budget horror thriller, which starred Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, a sadistic killer who abducts and murders children, was a smash hit for Universal grossing $162 million worldwide. The film is set in the 1970s and combines elements of supernatural horror with a serial killer thriller. It explores themes of survival, the power of the dead to influence the living, and the resilience of children in the face of pure evil.

Speaking with Collider's Tania Hussain while promoting his latest project, Wildcat, Hawke was asked about his thoughts on The Black Phone getting a sequel. Praising his performance as the villain in the film, Hussain sought Hawke's reaction to the news, and he revealed that should director Scott Derrickson reach out, he would jump at the chance to be involved. Quite how that would work, given his character's fate in the first film, was up for debate, but Hawke was enthusiastic nonetheless. He said:

"Thanks, I have a good relationship, you know, like what Maya said about directors — it’s really true of Scott Derrickson. I had a really wonderful experience making up my first scary movie with him. We did a movie called Sinister, and he’s just a real filmmaker. I love the way he thinks about film and storytelling. And as I get older, I really enjoy working in different genres as an actor. It’s a way to shape [and] change yourself as a performer. By trying to learn the math of what makes a great romantic comedy, what makes a great art film, what makes a great horror film, what makes a great Western, you know, there’s a certain geometry to all that and Scott is brilliant at that. And so basically, if he wants me to be in ‘Black Phone 2’, I’m gonna do it.

What Is 'The Black Phone' About?

Image Via Universal Pictures

The movie revolves around a 13-year-old boy named Finney Shaw who is abducted by a sadistic killer and locked in a soundproof basement. There, Finney discovers a disconnected black phone that allows him to hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. These voices are intent on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. They offer him help and guidance in a bid to escape his dire situation. The film was well received by both critics and audiences, who praised Hawke's performance alongside that of youngster Mason Thames in the lead role.

The Black Phone can be streamed on Hulu. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on the sequel.

The Black Phone 5 10

After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims. Release Date June 24, 2022 Director Scott Derrickson Cast Ethan Hawke , Madeleine McGraw , Mason Thames , Jeremy Davies Runtime 113 minutes Writers C. Robert Cargill , Scott Derrickson , Joe Hill

