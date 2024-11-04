Scott Derrickson has officially picked up The Black Phone 2. The director revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) today that filming is now underway on the much-anticipated sequel to his 2022 horror hit. Co-written by his regular collaborator C. Robert Cargill, the movie was originally slated to premiere next summer, but a shuffling of the schedule now has the follow-up lined up for October 17, 2025, just ahead of Halloween. That will give plenty of time for the team to get everything together for a killer follow-up in the aftermath of The Grabber's reign of terror.

Little is known yet about The Black Phone 2, though Derrickson recently teased at New York Comic-Con that the movie will be a high school coming-of-age story picking up with Mason Thames's Finney Shaw after his horrifying encounter with Ethan Hawke's The Grabber. In the original film, based on a short story by Joe Hill, audiences followed the then-13-year-old Finney after he was captured by the deranged killer and locked in his soundproof basement with only a black rotary phone. When it rings, however, he finds that he's able to communicate with the spirits of the victims who died in the house before him. Using his wits, he schemes with the ghosts, who are desperate to unsure that Finney doesn't suffer the same fate. The film ended with The Grabber meeting his own terrible fate, but with Hawke set to return, Derrickson and company have some other tricks up their sleeves.

In addition to Thames and Hawke, just about everyone is set to return for The Black Phone 2, including Madeleine McGraw as Finney's sister Gwen, and Jeremy Davies as their father, Terrence. One new addition to the group thus far is a horror veteran in Demián Bichir. Details about his character are being kept under wraps, but he's sure to be a welcome newcomer with credits on The Nun, 2020's The Grudge, and Alien: Covenant among other things. Together, the team will seek to replicate the success of the original which not only scored strong reviews, but raked in an unexpected haul of over $161 million at the global box office.

'The Black Phone 2' Is Part of a Crowded 2025 for Blumhouse

Derrickson's latest is just one of several big titles releasing next year as part of Blumhouse's 15th anniversary slate. Currently, seven films are set to debut next year, kicking off with Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man on January 17. After that, horror fans can look forward to Jaume Collet-Sera's new film The Woman in the Yard, followed by Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon's tech horror flick Drop, the hotly anticipated M3GAN 2.0, a sixth installment of the Insidious franchise, and Emma Tammi's Five Nights at Freddy's 2. It's a massive year for the horror production giant full of titles from some of their biggest collaborators and most lucrative franchises.

The Black Phone 2 hits theaters on October 17, 2025. In the meantime, the original is available to watch on Starz. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the sequel as it comes out.