Universal Studios and Blumhouse have announced that a sequel to The Black Phone will be arriving in theaters on June 27, 2025, according to Variety. After the original movie managed to earn $161 million at the worldwide box office when it premiered on the big screen in 2022, it was clear that the studio had yet another potential franchise on its hands. It's currently unknown if any cast members from the previous entry will return, or if the production company will cast new faces for the upcoming sequel. A serial killer is expected to be on the loose, and a very special device is the only way to learn more about what he's capable of.

In the first installment of what is about to become a franchise for Blumhouse, Ethan Hawke played the role of The Grabber, a criminal responsible for kidnapping several children with the cruel methods he's perfected over time. The story follows a young pair of siblings called Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), as they try to survive the dangerous man that continues to hurt their community. With nowhere else to go, Finney will come across a phone that can directly connect him to The Grabber's previous victims, who desperately want to help him escape the grasp of the killer.

The movie was directed by Scott Derrickson, with the Doctor Strange filmmaker using his keen eye for horror that earned him praise for his work in Sinister. The studio didn't confirm if the director would come back to work on the sequel, but given how the release date is almost two years away, there's plenty of time for Blumhouse to figure out who will direct the project. After all, the studio has been enjoying a continuous period of success that will allow them even more creative freedom as they move forward with diverse horror franchises.

Blumhouse Has Had a Huge Year

When Halloween Ends brought the story of Michael Myers to an end, Blumhouse realized that they needed new franchises to carry the studio into the future. The Black Phone 2 will be a part of the production company's plan to give the best value to their properties, alongside 2025's M3GAN 2.0 and The Exorcist: Deceiver. And with the box office performance Five Nights at Freddy's is set to display during its opening weekend, it's becoming clear that Blumhouse could become an even bigger powerhouse when it comes to horror cinema. It remains to be seen where they attempt to take the story of The Grabber next.

The Black Phone is currently available to stream on Peacock.