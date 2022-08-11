If there’s one specific group from the cast of horror movie The Black Phone that has a terrible time onscreen is the kids. It couldn’t be any different, of course, since the story centers around a maniac who kidnaps children and puts them in a soundproof basement until they literally can't survive it. But you couldn’t tell that by watching the behind-the-scenes footage: In an exclusive clip shared with Collider, Universal Pictures revealed that not only the kids had a great time on set, but they also helped the adults have more fun while filming. The clip is part of the bonus features from The Black Phone DVD and Blu-ray editions, which are set to be released later this month.

In the clip, Brady Hepner (Resisting Roots) takes us through a short tour on set. The young actor made video logs during his breaks in which he shared his experience, and called them “The Adventures of Brady Hepner on ‘The Black Phone’”. In the exclusive clip, Hepner is having a good time even though his face doesn’t show it – he’s covered in bloody makeup to film a scene in which his character Vance reveals himself as one of The Grabber’s (Ethan Hawke) victims.

Hepner shows some of his costars in character, provides some footage of his friends filming scenes, and takes us through the hair and make-up department, and all adults confirm that the presence of those kids on set gave production “so much light” and joy. The Black Phone probably provided a very different environment for professionals who are used to working on horror movie sets, which normally don’t feature kids as the majority of the main cast.

The clip also features a short interview with lead actor Hawke, who echoed the cast and crew's words and underscored how the kids’ presence during filming made a difference.

“All young people Scott [Derrickson] cast are just terrific in the movie. A lot of young people are really good actors, because their imaginations are really wild. So the set became a fun place to be, because they were so into it.”

Aside from this clip, the special editions from The Black Phone on DVD and Blu-ray will also feature a deep dive into the character of The Grabber and how Hawke was able to transform into this unnerving villain – the first of his acting career — after his aversion to negative roles for many years. It also includes a behind-the-scenes look into the most pivotal elements of The Black Phone’s making, including adapting the short story from author Joe Hill and achieving the vision of the director Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange).

The cast of The Black Phone also features Mason Thames (For All Mankind), Jeremy Davies (Rescue Dawn), James Ransone (SEAL Team), and Madeleine McGraw (Outcast). The script was adapted by Derrickson along with his long-time collaborator C. Robert Cargill (Sinister).

The Black Phone becomes available to own with captivating extras on Digital on August 12 and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 16. You can watch the exclusive clip below: