The latest horror-thriller film by Sinister and Doctor Strange writer-director Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone, has seen a strong outing in its second week at the box office. After a strong start in its premiere week, surpassing the $35 million mark, the Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke-starring film continues seeing success this week as it has finished in fifth place this weekend with the three-day weekend estimate placing the film's North American earnings at $12.3 million and the four-day North American weekend estimate putting the film at $14.6 million.

The film was played in 3,156 North American theaters over the holiday weekend. The Friday earning report says that the film brought in $3.960 million with Saturday climbing even higher to reach $4.510 million. The Sunday and Monday estimates as part of the weekend estimates are $3.830 million and $2.300 million, respectively. This weekend brings the four-day domestic cumulative earnings on the film to $49.764 million with the international cumulative earnings through Sunday reaching $26.9 million. In its first week, the film brought in $23.4 million domestically and $12.4 million through international markets for a combined total of $35.8 million worldwide. Between both weeks, The Black Phone has now grossed a worldwide cumulative earning of $74.4 million.

The story of The Black Phone follows Finney Shaw, played by Thames, a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a serial abductor known as "The Grabber," played by Hawke. Finney is kept in a soundproof basement that has a broken black phone on the wall. Despite being told it is disconnected, he begins to hear it ring with the voices of The Grabber's previous victims on the other side. These voices from beyond the grave aim to do anything and everything in their power to save Finney to ensure he does not suffer the same fate as them.

The Black Phone was both directed and written by Derrickson, with C. Robert Cargill co-writing the screenplay alongside Derrickson. In addition to Hawke, Thames, the film's cast also features Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, E. Roger Mitchell, Kellan Rhude, J. Gaven Wilde, Michael Banks Repeta, and Brady Hepner. The film is based on a short story written in 2004 by Joe Hill, the son of legendary horror author Stephen King. The Black Phone is produced by Jason Blum via Blumhouse Productions.

The Black Phone is currently available exclusively in theaters. You can check out the official synopsis for the film down below.

