Scott Derrickson's upcoming collaboration with Blumhouse Productions, The Black Phone, has a release date. The latest horror project from the Doctor Strange director will arrive in theaters on January 28, 2022.

The Black Phone’s official release date aligns with the untitled Blumhouse project that was already laid out on the Universal release calendar. Releasing right after Sony’s Morbius, the film stands on its own as the only major release during that weekend, up until Death on the Nile arrives two weeks later. Universal Pictures is clearly banking on the marketability of a Blumhouse film in what is typically known as the most unpopulated time of the year movie-wise.

Image via Blumhouse

RELATED: Ethan Hawke Re-Teaming with 'Sinister' Director Scott Derrickson on Blumhouse's 'The Black Phone'

The film reunites Derrickson with Sinister star Ethan Hawke in a story that paints the four-time Oscar nominee as a killer opposite newcomer Mason Thames. An all-new synopsis paints a clearer picture of Derrickson’s adaptation of a short story by Joe Hill, 20th Century Ghosts. It’s quite the chilling concept, one that falls right in line with his previous work The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Deliver Us from Evil:

Finney Shaw (Thames), a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer (Hawke) and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

After departing Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Derrickson was dead set to returning to his horror roots and teamed up with consistent collaborator C. Robert Cargill to write the screenplay. A Labyrinth sequel was announced last year with the horror filmmaker at the helm, but that has remained dormant while Derrickson works on the smaller-budget production for Blumhouse.

The Black Phone dials up in theaters on January 28, 2022.

KEEP READING: 'Labyrinth' Sequel Lands 'Doctor Strange' Director Scott Derrickson

Share Share Tweet Email

Ewan McGregor Admits Frustration With the ‘Star Wars’ Prequels, Teases ‘Obi-Wan’ Series Could the 'Obi-Wan' series involve a young Luke Skywalker?

Read Next