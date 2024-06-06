This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One of Netflix's most intriguing upcoming projects just added another talented member to an already-stacked ensemble. A new report from Variety revealed that Morgan Spector, best known for his work in Boardwalk Empire, The Plot Against America, and The Gilded Age, has joined the cast of the Netflix limited series, Black Rabbit. Spector will star alongside Jason Bateman, Jude Law, Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Chris Coy, Robin de Jesus, and more. Netflix's official synopsis for the series describes it as follows:

"The owner of a New York City hotspot (Law) who allows his turbulent brother (Bateman) back into his life, only to realize he's opened the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built."

It's been a big year for Netflix thus far, coming off the recent impressive viewership numbers of Atlas, the sci-fi pic starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown. The platform also released the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which was divisive among critics and audiences, registering a score of 60% from reviewers and 73% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Also rounding out the year thus far for the biggest streaming service in the world was the Millie Bobby Brown-led Damsel, which recently passed Glass Onion to become one of the highest-viewed movies in Netflix history.

What Else Has the ‘Black Rabbit’ Cast Been in Lately?

As for the leading stars, most fans will know Bateman from his roles in Arrested Development and Ozark. His work in collaboration with Netflix on Ozark earned him several Emmy Awards and nominations for his performance and directing. Law played one of his biggest roles nearly 30 years ago in the 1997 psychological thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley alongside Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow and has since ventured into the comic book genre, making several appearances as Yon-Rogg in live-action and animation in the MCU.

Spector began his career in the early 2000s playing small supporting roles in different procedurals such as Law and Order: Criminal Intent, and even appeared as a Fire Nation Soldier in the much-maligned live-action film adaptation The Last Airbender, which currently sits at an abysmal 5% from critics and 30% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Spector has since broken out as a star, playing large roles in Boston Strangler and The Gilded Age, and he'll have a chance to display his prowess alongside Bateman and Law in Black Rabbit.

Black Rabbit does not have an official release date, but you can catch Spector in The Gilded Age on Max and Boston Strangler is available to stream on Hulu.

