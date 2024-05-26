The Big Picture Black Sails portrays a tragic tale of loss, betrayal, and war, featuring characters caught in a web of destruction and redemption.

Captain Flint's journey from fierce warlord to a lover seeking peace shows unexpected turns and bittersweet endings for the characters.

Despite the temporary relief of happy endings in the show, viewers are reminded of the dark fates awaiting the characters, as history and novels dictate.

Black Sails is a show with constantly rising stakes. What begins as a story about pirates trying to capture a legendary storeship soon turns into the tale of a man — or, perhaps, a group of men — trying to secure the independence of a small Caribbean island. Fast-forward to Season 4, and our characters are fighting a fully-fledged war against civilization itself, battling the English and the Spanish at the same time as the two nations fight each other in a much bigger conflict. Amidst all of this chaos, two men go from enemies to uneasy allies to partners to actual friends, and many meet their fate through the sword, the gallows, or something worse. It is the kind of story that has "tragedy" written all over it. The kind of story that no one can expect a happy ending from, particularly when we take into consideration the tragic deaths that many of its characters had in real life. But, upon reaching Season 4, Episode 10, we can't help but sigh in relief as happiness hoists its colors on the horizon.

Well, at least to some extent. The ending of Black Sails isn't exactly the happiest there is. After all, Captain Flint's (Toby Stephens) war against civilization is lost before it even had a chance to properly begin, his maroon allies forced to agree to terms that endanger their own existence and the pirates of Nassau forever doomed to be monsters in the stories told by so-called enlightened men. But, hey, not everything is doom and gloom in this scenario. Overall, the characters of Black Sails get a pretty good deal out of the show, and Captain Flint in particular gets a happy ending that no one could have seen coming, not even with the best spyglass on the market. In a series full of little twists and turns, from Jack Rackham (Toby Schmitz) stealing the Urca gold from everyone to Max (Jessica Parker Kennedy) going from victim to de facto leader of Nassau, pairing Flint with his long-lost lover that everyone thought to be dead certainly takes the cake.

Captain Flint Was Always a Tragic Character on Black Sails'

In Season 2 of Black Sails, we learn that Captain Flint — or James McGraw, as he used to be known — had a three-way relationship with his Nassau partner Miranda Barlow (Louise Barnes) and her late husband, Lord Thomas Hamilton (Rupert Penry-Jones), back in England. The three of them were not only lovers but like-minded individuals who wanted to bring an end to piracy in Nassau through pardons. Ridiculed and betrayed by a man that they believed to be an ally, they have their affair exposed, and Lord Thomas Hamilton is sent by his father to a mental asylum in which he allegedly takes his own life. James and Miranda are forced into exile, and out of this horrible tragedy, Captain Flint is born.

From the get-go, Flint is a character fueled by anger and grief. He feels the pain of his lover's death, and he also feels the rage that comes with being torn apart and shunned by society. These sentiments only grow stronger when Miranda is killed in Season 2, right after exposing Lord Ashe's (Nick Boraine) betrayal, and for the two final seasons of Black Sails, it is pretty clear that Flint's character is on a path of self-destruction. As Seasons 3 and 4 advance, this starts to become clear to his allies, from traitor Billy Bones (Tom Hopper) to fake-cook-turned-pirate-king Long John Silver (Luke Arnold). As Flint's plans get riskier and riskier, endangering the lives of those around him, they begin to diverge on how to best deal with him. Billy tries to kill him, but Silver sees another way out: he wants to convince Flint to step down from his role of general and leave the war, which is beginning to look a lot more like a lost cause than anything else, behind.

It doesn't seem like a plan that would work. By this point, Black Sails has been setting the stage for quite some time for Flint to either emerge on the other side of his war as a hero or die a dramatic death fighting for the rights of pirates, maroons, and every kind of outcast there is. There's just one problem: Black Sails is not only an action show, it is also a prequel to a very famous novel, Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island. And, according to Treasure Island, Captain Flint died a peaceful death alone in his bed, killed from drinking too much rum. So he has to live to see another day. However, history tells us that there was never a fully independent pirate and maroon-led republic in Nassau, and Black Sails also has deep roots in the real world. Showrunners Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg had quite a pickle on their hands. How did they sort it? By giving Captain Flint a more than deserving happy ending.

'Black Sails' Sees Flint Reunited with His Long-Lost Lover

In the final episode of Black Sails, Silver tells Madi (Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele) that he has, against all odds, located Thomas Hamilton. He tells her that the disgraced lord was never committed to an asylum, but was instead sent to a farm for convicts and other undesirables in Georgia. After divulging this information to Flint, he convinces the captain to abandon the war to be reunited with his lover on this farm. It is a bittersweet ending for the pair, as Flint and Thomas will never be free again, but the show makes a point of showing us images of them kissing and embracing, suggesting that they will at least be able to live their love away from English society.

Not bad for a character that seemed to be doomed by the narrative for at least a couple of seasons now. And, what's more, Flint isn't even the only Black Sails hero to get his own version of a happy ending. Silver himself manages to eventually earn Madi's forgiveness after convincing her mother and the other maroons to accept the terms to end the war. The show suggests that they go on to live a peaceful life, also away from the rest of society, but much freer than Flint and Thomas. Max, who starts the show as a prostitute victimized by Charles Vane's (Zach McGowan) crew, finishes her journey as the de facto leader of Nassau, the power behind the throne upon which sits Jack's former quartermaster, Mr. Featherstone (Craig Jackson). As for Jack, he and his beloved Anne Bonny (Clara Paget) resume sailing, now in the company of a new shipmate, Mark Read (Cara Roberts). Even Mrs. Hudson (Anna-Louise Plowman), Eleanor's (Hannah New) maid who was secretly spying for the Spanish, gets to go home to her children whose lives were so often threatened.

Sure, there are casualties along the way. Charles Vane and Blackbeard die horribly. Miranda never gets to know what happened to her beloved husband, her life cut short by a bullet through the head. Eleanor joins Woodes Rogers (Luke Roberts), becoming his wife and most trusted advisor, and is killed by a Spanish soldier. Still, most of the characters that started the show as somewhat liked by audiences and made it to the final season are alive and well by the end. The sole exception is Billy Bones, who is thrown off a ship and left for dead on an uncharted island.

'Black Sails' Happy Endings Are a Temporary Relief

There is something that we should take into consideration when we look at the many happy endings of Black Sails. As suggested by Captain Flint's solitary and alcohol-fueled death, they are only a reprieve from what is to come. The showrunners decided to end the series at a high point instead of delving into the darkness that most of their characters would face, but said darkness is there waiting for them anyway. According to Stevenson's novel, John Silver will one day grow tired of his life ashore and return to his Long John Silver days, traveling as a ship's cook and obsessing over the treasure that Captain Flint buried somewhere on Skeleton Island. History, in turn, tells us that Rackham, Bonny, and Read will one day be captured by pirate hunters. Rackham will be hanged, while Read will die in prison. The fate of Bonny is unknown.

Still, there is comfort to be found in the way things wrap up in Black Sails. And, honestly, considering how rare queer happy endings are to this day, there is also much to be commended when it comes to how they handled Captain Flint. Instead of wrapping up a queer love story with both partners dead, one of suicide, the other of liver failure, the showrunners chose to reunite them. Perhaps they will die horribly someday, but we don't have to see it. After all, we all end up dying eventually, but our stories end when we decide that it's time to stop telling them. Black Sails decided to end its story on a hopeful moment. Quite a twist for a show that kicks off with blood splatters everywhere.

