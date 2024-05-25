Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Black Sails series finale.

When they set off to wrap up their 2014 Starz series Black Sails, showrunners Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg had not just one, but three extremely difficult tasks ahead of them. For starters, they had to conclude a story with increasingly higher stakes in a satisfying manner, careful not to leave any loose ends. Secondly, they had to do so in a way that also set the stage for the Golden Age of Piracy to come to an end. After all, many of the show's characters are based on real life historical figures that had well-documented futures and deaths. For instance, it would be weird if Jack Rackham (Toby Schmitz) and Anne Bonny (Clara Paget) did not end their story away at sea, on the road to eventually being captured in 1720. Finally, Levine and Steinberg also had to set the stage for the story that was to come. Black Sails is a prequel to the classic 1883 novel Treasure Island, by Robert Louis Stevenson. This means that characters like Captain Flint (Toby Stephens), Long John Silver (Luke Arnold), and Billy Bones (Tom Hopper) had to be in very specific positions when the show ended.

And, boy, did the two showrunners succeed! The final episode of Black Sails is not only one of the best series finales out there, but it is also a marvelous episode of television, period. Thrilling, heartbreaking, and heartwarming at the same time, the untitled finale doesn't give us the war against civilization that Captain Flit had been promising for about two seasons. But, then again, haven't we seen enough bloodshed by now? Besides, for a show that has at least some of its roots in real life, it would be too much of a historical inaccuracy to have pirates fighting a fully-fledged independence war against the English and the Spanish. No, the ending of Black Sails takes a completely different course. With a bittersweet touch, the episode focuses on wrapping up the individual stories of its characters, giving them lives on the outskirts of civilization - lives that will continue their course until pirate captors or treasure-hungry young boys pick up with them.

'Black Sails' Finale Takes Us Back to the War

The final episode of Black Sails kicks off with something rare for the show: a cold open. In it, two men discuss how society should treat its outcasts and whether the estate they are on houses a specific man. The question, as well as our questions about whom this mysterious prisoner is, remain unanswered for the time being. After the opening credits, the show takes us back to the action, to the fight between the pirates aboard the Walrus and Woodes Rogers' (Luke Roberts) men, with Billy among them. With the Walrus on fire and everyone jumping ship for their lives, the English and Billy are taking the opportunity to murder as many pirates as they can. It's a chilling scene, especially in the moments in which the camera focuses on Billy's cold, bloodshot eyes, but such horrible deeds won't go unpunished for long.

Soon enough, Jack Rackham arrives at the scene aboard his own ship, and Rogers is forced to change his position. He tries to ram Rackham's vessel and is mildly successful in it, but a fight erupts aboard his own Eurydice — a fight that does not end well for him. First, he loses Billy, who, in a short period of time, has stood out as his most skilled marksman. In a scene that mirrors his own fake death in Season 1, Billy is thrown into the ocean by Captain Flint. He emerges alone on the beach of Skeleton Island by the end of the episode, alive and well enough to kick off the events of Treasure Island, but he's definitely out of the fight.

Meanwhile, Jack takes Rogers by himself in an attempt to get some payback for the keelhauling of Blackbeard (Ray Stevenson) and for all the torture that befell his crew, particularly his beloved Anne, back when they were captured at the beginning of the season. The problem is that Jack is not as skilled as Rogers. He's losing the fight, alright, until Captain Flint comes to the rescue. Together, they force Rogers and his soldiers to surrender and take control of their ship. Again, in a scene that parallels his own beginnings, John Silver enlists the help of a cowardly cook to release Madi (Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele) from her cell.

With another one of his enemies defeated, Flint's war against civilization seems to be well under way, with the sole caveat that the Spanish Armada is still very much occupying Nassau. Well, that and the fact that Flint, Silver, and Rackham can't see eye to eye when it comes to the future of the remains of the Urca de Lima treasure, the small fortune that was supposed to fund an independent Nassau. Flint wants to war to keep going, while Jack just wants his money back, and Silver... Silver wants something a little more complicated. He wants Flint to step down, to stop the madness of this war that has been dragging on for so long and that they can no longer hope to win. Flint tries to convince him that a life of peace on the outskirts of society is not enough and that Madi will see this course of action as betrayal, but Silver is resolved. And he has a card up his sleeve that just might change Flint's mind.

'Black Sails' Gives Captain Flint a Happy Ending

You see, that's where those two men from the cold open come in. A few episodes prior, Max (Jessica Parker Kennedy) tries to capture John Silver and ship him away from Nassau. Later, when he asks her what her plan was, she tells him about a place in which former prisoners and rich men unwanted by their families live a life of labor and solitude, a farm run by a reform-minded man with new ideas about what to do with society's outcasts. This light's a spark in Silver's brain, and he has one of his most trusted men investigate the place to find out if Lord Thomas Hamilton (Rupert Penry-Jones) is there. Hamilton, as we learn through the course of the show, was Captain Flint's lover, who was allegedly committed to a psychiatric institution and took his own life after their affair was made public. It turns out, though, that Thomas is not dead at all. Instead, he's exactly where Silver suspected him to be.

With this information at hand, Silver convinces Flint to abandon piracy and move to this very farm. Reluctant at first, Flint eventually agrees and is reunited with Thomas. It is a heartwarming, but, at the same, kind of tragic ending, for Flint will forever be considered a monster in the eyes of civilization, but at least he'll have the one he loves by his side, a conclusion that also corrects Stevenson's remarks about Flint dying alone in some remote location. Even if just for a little while, he will have some semblance of happiness. Likewise, Silver will get to grow old beside Madi, and they will all live happy lives free of anger, revolt, and pain.

Except not everyone is happy with that. This end to Captain Flint's war also comes at a steep price for the maroons, who are forced to accept the terms originally drafted by Rogers and now enforced by Madam Guthrie (Harriet Walter), Eleanor's grandmother, who has joined Rackham and Max in an effort to drive the Spanish out of Nassau. Said terms dictate that they can no longer accept people who have managed to escape slavery in their camps nor form alliances with pirates. Instead, they must turn every fugitive and buccaneer to the local law enforcement.

Strongly against this treaty, which Rogers had tried to force her to accept, Madi is in disbelief that Silver has acted behind her back to see it through. Outraged by this tepid end to what was once supposed to be a revolution, she shuns him and refuses to believe his story about Captain Flint. Time passes, though, and Silver remains by her side. The episode ends with the suggestion that the two eventually get back together. Alas, Flint's words about peaceful domesticity on the outskirts of civilization must one day make their way back into his brain, for we know from Treasure Island that Long John Silver will rise again, no matter how much he once tried to bury that part of himself.

Where Does Everyone Else End Up in the 'Black Sails' Series Finale?

Unlike Madi, though, some of our other favorite characters are actually very much thrilled by this turn of events. Max now reigns supreme as the de facto leader of Nassau, her pockets filled with Guthrie money and her rule protected by the face of Mr. Featherstone (Craig Jackson), the so-called governor. Piracy remains afloat on the island, though no one is supposed to know that. Still, young sailors look for Jack Rackham in the hopes of finding a way into his crew. One of these fellows is Mark Read (Cara Roberts), aka Mary Read, whom Jack meets at the tavern and quickly enlists. Read, as history tells us, became Rackham and Bonny's closest ally, and fell alongside them at the hands of pirate hunters. The real Rackham was hanged due to a decree issued by Rogers himself, but, in the show, he gets some semblance of justice by aiding Madam Guthrie in imprisoning Rogers forever for his many failings.

Perhaps, in the end, this is what matters. Perhaps the fact that we are now telling these kinds of stories about Jack Rackham, and Anne Bonny, and all the others is what's really important. Because Black Sails is nothing if not a show about the power of art. "A story is true, a story is untrue," Jack Rackham tells Read. "As time extends, it matters less and less." What matters are the stories that we choose to believe, the art that remains in the wake of reality.

And if you are still in doubt about art's power, Black Sails wraps up on a powerful note: on the deck of his ship, Jack examines his new flag as it is unfolded by his men. The design shows a skull and two crossed bones: the classic Jolly Roger that we have come to associate with piracy and whose creation is frequently credited to Rackham himself. The truth about whom these men and women were, and what they have done, has disappeared with time, buried beneath faithful accounts and horror stories told by those who wanted to turn them into monsters. All that we have is this flag, this piece of art that seems to sum up an entire period of history. And a book. And a television series.

