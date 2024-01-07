The Big Picture The new adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ is a better adaptation for fans of the book series compared to the original films from over a decade ago.

In the third episode, titled "We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium," the character Medusa is portrayed differently than in the book, being more sympathetic and morally gray.

Jessica Parker Kennedy, who plays Medusa in Percy Jackson, also stars in the Starz original series Black Sails, where she delivers a strong performance as Max, one of the best parts of the show.

We are now halfway through Disney+'s new adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians after the fans rejected the original two film adaptations over a decade ago. This show is getting much more attention and is certainly the better adaptation for the fans of the book series. In its third episode, titled "We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium," we meet the monster Medusa while Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) are on the run from Alecto (Megan Mullally). This time Medusa is not played by Uma Thurman, like in the original films, but Jessica Parker Kennedy, who you might know from the hit Starz original Black Sails.

Jessica Parker Kennedy Offers a New Take on Medusa

From the opening moments of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where Sally (Virginia Kull) teaches a young Percy (Azriel Dalman) about the Greek hero he is named after, it is clear the show is going in a different direction than the previous adaptation. And after Percy calls Medusa a monster, Sally simply says that things may not be what they seem. Medusa's tale is a tragedy, and certainly very adult for a young adult show to delve too deep into, but Percy Jackson does so perfectly. While it does not explicitly state anything, those who know Greek mythology can infer what the series is hinting at. Medusa's monstrous form is a punishment from Athena because of the disgrace she has brought. Only, in the myths, Poseidon is the one who assaulted her, and she was the one who faced the consequences. Not only does this fix Medusa's tale for the show, but it also lays more groundwork for Percy's mistrust of the Gods, something that he is already displaying in his disinterest in meeting his father.

In Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief, Medusa is portrayed as the traditional monster that we have seen her as in pop culture, akin to a modern version of the classic Clash of the Titans. In this adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Medusa is no longer the evil villain of the book, but someone sympathetic and morally gray. She even saves Percy, Annabeth, and Grover from being captured by the Fury, Alecto. Kennedy does a wonderful job here. She has the hard task of being both kind and hospitable to the trio while also having her underlying agenda at play. She is no evil monster, though she does have her reasons (like everyone else) to manipulate the situation for her benefit, but she is depicted far more graciously than her book counterpart.

Want More Jessica Parker Kennedy? Look No Further Than 'Black Sails'

While Jessica Parker Kennedy is fantastic in her Percy Jackson role, it was a very short one indeed. With Medusa slain and her head shipped off to Olympus by Percy, it is very unlikely we will ever see her again (and she never appears again in the books). But if you want to see more of Kennedy in a very strong performance indeed, look no further than the Starz original series Black Sails, a loose prequel to Rob Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island that uses several characters from that classic novel. Yes, Captain Flint (Toby Stephens), Long John Silver (Luke Arnold), and Billy Bones (Tom Hopper) are all present here, as well as some pirates rooted in real history, like Anne Bonny (Clara Paget) and John Rackham (Toby Schmitz). Max, played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, is an invention for the show, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have a big impact.

We are introduced to Max through Silver, who is given a welcome gift in the form of time with women in a brothel. One of the women is Max, who notices Silver's distraction with a piece of paper he stole from the ship's cook. Max doesn't let this go, and soon she and Sliver join forces to scheme to find this treasure before the most brutal pirate of them all: Captain Flint. Without any spoilers beyond the first episode, Max ends up in quite a different place than she begins. Kennedy is one of the major highlights of the show, absolutely stealing the scenes she is in, and portrays Max with such care in her strongest and most beaten-down character moments. Max is easily one of the best parts of Black Sails.

'Black Sails' Is Perfect for Adult Fans of 'Percy Jackson'

There's even more reason why Black Sails is perfect for grown-up fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The two shows are showrun by the same person — in this case, Johnathan E. Steinberg. Kennedy isn't the only Black Sails alum to make an appearance on Percy Jackson, either; there's also Toby Stephens, who will be portraying Percy's father, Poseidon. Black Sails has everything you could possibly want. Adventure, action, betrayal, politics, romance. It went on to run four amazing seasons and has a fantastic conclusion. If you're still looking for a show to fill the Game of Thrones-shaped hole in your heart, look no further.

To reiterate, Black Sails is an adult show that only adult fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians should check out. There is a lot of nudity, sex, graphic violence, and swearing. The first season also depicts a graphic sexual assault plotline involving Max's character — though, in the wake of criticism, the show thankfully never treads those waters again. In doing so, the show set itself apart from the likes of Game of Thrones, a show that had many criticisms over the years for its continual abuse of its female (and sometimes male) characters. Black Sails does not shy away from the brutality of pirate life in Nassau, but it certainly doesn't make the audience or characters suffer as much as Game of Thrones did in some cases. Plus, Black Sails has only four short seasons compared to other long series, and never slows down once it gets started.

If you check out Black Sails for Jessica Parker Kennedy after her scene-stealing performance as Medusa, you will be just as enchanted with her Max. Furthermore, beyond the great performances by Kennedy and the rest of the cast, the story of Black Sails is engrossing, and it is easy to find yourself lost within the first episode. What starts as a traditional treasure hunt blossoms into all-out war by the end of the series — and much like Game of Thrones, no one is truly safe.

Black Sails is currently streaming on Starz, but will be coming to Netflix soon.

