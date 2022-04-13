Grab your popcorn and friends and get ready for your next high-action thriller night. Redbox Entertainment is about to drop their newest project Black Site in select theaters, on-demand, and, of course, in Redbox kiosks on May 3. Helmed by director Sophia Banks, a trailer released today reveals a non-stop thrill ride from start to finish.

Opening on the arrest of the film’s main antagonist, Hatchet (Jason Clarke), viewers can immediately feel the pressure behind protagonist Abby’s (Michelle Monaghan) desire to keep Hatchet within her grasp. Taken to a prison where only the world’s most dangerous criminals are housed, Hatchet is locked away for good. Or is he? As the trailer moves along, it becomes clear that Abby has a personal vendetta against this sadistic madman. Questioning of the newest prisoner seems to be going well when just like that, Hatchet breaks out of his confines and begins a reign of terror, releasing all the detainees from their cells. Trapped and racing against the clock to save their lives, Abby and her peers must find a way to not only stop Hatchet but also uncover the backstabbing moles within their ranks. If we’re being honest, the trailer seems to cover most of the movie leaving little to be uncovered. But, with a leading cast like this, the film may still be worth a watch.

Image via Redbox

RELATED: ‘Bad Monkey' Drama Series Adds Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Meredith Hagner

Starring alongside Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) and Monaghan (Mission: Impossible) in this guns blazing spectacle is Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad), Pallavi Sharda, Phoenix Raei, Fayssal Bazzi, Logan Huffman, Todd Lasance, Lincoln Lewis, Pacharo Mzembe, Lucy Barrett, Simon Elrahi, Joey Vieira, and Uli Latukefu. Black Site was penned by Jinder Ho (Raising a Rukus) and is produced by John Wick and Sicario producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee under their Asbury Park banner alongside Mike Gabrawy, Craig McMahon, and Clarke.

Check out the official trailer for this nail-biting, possibly over-the-top action flick below, and keep scrolling to read through the full synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis:

Directed by Sophia Banks, Redbox Entertainment’s action-thriller film Black Site follows CIA Agent Abby Trent (Michelle Monaghan) who manages an underground black site facility that imprisons dangerous and high-risk detainees. Days before Abby’s reassignment to a new post, Special Ops bring in a high-value target at the top of every Most Wanted list — codename: Hatchet (Jason Clarke). Hatchet is notorious for killing his enemies in a gruesome manner, and for Abby, his capture is personal. Determined to avenge her husband's death at the hands of Hatchet, Abby's plan is soon thrown into chaos once Hatchet escapes and begins a bloody game of murdering the site officers —one-by-one. While Abby and the team hunt him down, she quickly discovers that there are moles within the ranks compromising the mission. With time running out, Abby doubts everyone around her, begging the question: who can she really trust?

'Winning Time's Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody & Solomon Hughes on Jerry West, Pat Riley, and Filming the Basketball Scenes

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (508 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore