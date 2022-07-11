Vikings star Travis Fimmel has just been cast in the upcoming mystery-drama series Black Snow, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The series, which is currently in production in Australia, is being produced for the streaming service Stan.

Black Snow will be a six-part series that will follow a small-town murder mystery set in Australia's North Queensland. The series will be equal parts coming-of-age story and a murder mystery. The series will tell the story of the death of Isabel Baker, a seventeen-year-old who was murdered in the small town of Ashford. Like most murder mysteries, Isabel's death will uncover deeper secrets in her community of Islanders. Isabel's murder, which took place in 1995, will resurface in 2020, opening up long resettled mysteries and secrets. Travis Fimmel will play cold-case detective James Cormack, who is determined to solve the mystery.

Fimmel is an Australian actor, perhaps best known for his role in the History Channel series Vikings. He has also starred in the 2016 film Warcraft, a film adaptation of the popular multiplayer role-playing game. He also appeared in HBO Max's science fiction drama series Raised By Wolves. Black Snow will return Fimmel to his Australian roots. Black Snow will also star Talijah Blackman-Corowa and Jemmason Power, along with Brooke Satchwell, Alexander England, Rob Carlton, and others.

The series will be centered on, and address the lives of Islanders and Indigenous peoples within Australia. And according to the Deadline report, producers of the series have stated that the new series “acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands on which the series is being produced, including the Ngaro Gia and Juru people of the BirraGubba Nation, and the Australian South Sea Islander community”.

Black Snow is one of many projects being produced by Screen Australia in association with Stan, which is an Australian streaming service. The collaboration has been made in an effort to produce more Australian content that is representative of the country's diverse array of voices and perspectives. The project is also being financed by Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now. Black Snow is produced in association with All3Media International, which will handle international sales. Sundance Now will be releasing the show in the United States. No release date has yet been set for the series.