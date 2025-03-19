The mystery continues as AMC+ has announced the return of Black Snow for its second season with a stirring first trailer. The critically acclaimed Australian crime drama, starring Travis Fimmel (Dune: Prophecy) and Jana McKinnon (Bad Behaviour), will premiere with a two-episode debut on Thursday, April 24, with new episodes following weekly after that. Fimmel will be reprising his role as Det. James Cormack for the second season, with the police officer now investigating two missing persons cases: one highly personal and the other just the latest in a long line of professional crimes to solve.

His latest case revolves around the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (McKinnon), who vanished from her own 21st birthday party in 2003. At the same time, Cormack will have to embark on a painful journey as he searches down his own younger brother, who went missing when they were both children. Joining the returning cast for the new season are Megan Smart (Class of ’07), Alana Mansour (Erotic Stories), Dan Spielman (The Newsreader), Victoria Haralabidou (The Tourist), and Kat Stewart (Offspring).

Season 2 was filmed in Queensland’s Glasshouse Mountains. The show is produced by Goalpost Pictures in association with Stan and All3Media International, with financial backing from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW, and the City of Gold Coast.

The new season also welcomes back Sian Davies as director, alongside Helena Brooks and lead star Fimmel, who makes his directorial debut for one episode.

What Is 'Black Snow' About?

Black Snow first premiered back in 2023, and was a standout for the way it blended crime drama and psychological thriller elements in a cold case. Season 1 followed Detective Cormack as he looked back into the 1993 murder of Isabel Baker, a teenager from a South Sea Islander community in Queensland, Australia. Cormack reopened the investigation as the case was reignited after new evidence was discovered in a time capsule, revealing long-buried secrets that exposed a town which was actually filled with hidden secrets—dangerous secrets, at that. The show received praise for the way it explored the character of the victim as much as the mystery, and for how it portrayed the long-lasting impact of violence on a family and an entire community. It currently has a 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 1 of Black Snow is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Check it out now and catch up before the second season premieres on AMC+ on April 24.