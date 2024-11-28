Before Travis Fimmel appeared as Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy, he brought another fascinating character to life on the small screen. Black Snow, an Australian crime drama that originally aired in the U.S. on AMC+ in 2023, follows his character, Detective James Cormack, as he tries to solve an intriguing cold case. The series is able to accomplish something many crime dramas aren't able to. It actually dives into the life of the victim, and it accurately depicts the long-lasting effects of a murder on the victim's loved ones and on a small town itself. Now available to stream on Prime Video, the series (with just six episodes) is well worth a watch.

'Black Snow' Explores a Murder Mystery That Still Haunts a Small Town

The underrated series is set in a small South Sea Islander community in Queensland, Australia. In 1994, a 17-year-old girl named Isabel Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa) was murdered. Her death was never solved. In 2019, a time capsule at her high school is opened with much fanfare. But there's an item in the time capsule that ends up providing the police with brand-new clues as to who might have harmed her decades ago. Cormack comes onto the scene and is determined to get justice for Isabel. Isabel's younger sister, Hazel (Jemmason Power), is now a grown woman with a daughter, but her sister's death has always created a shadow in her life, and she is also set on helping to solve the crime once and for all. Hazel is driven to get answers for herself and for her family so that they can finally move forward from the loss of Isabel.

The investigation never moves in a straight-forward line. There are plenty of red herrings, and as the story plays out in two timelines (back when Isabel was still alive and in the present day during the investigation), it becomes clear that there were many people who could have had a motive to kill Isabel. In a note in the time capsule, Isabel writes that she knows that the town will still be full of predators disguised as friends when the time capsule is opened. She vows that when she's safe away from the town, she'll expose them and their cruelty. It's heartwrenching to learn more about Isabel when she was alive because she was simply trying her best to live authentically in a town where so many people were dangerous. Her note leads to the question: who was Isabel referring to, and who was responsible for her death? Each episode of the series digs deeper into the mystery, in flashbacks to Isabel's days and with Cormack and Hazel working to interview the people who knew Isabel back in the '90s. It becomes clear that pretty much everyone in this town has something to hide, including Cormack, as he deals with some serious personal demons of his own.

The Actors of 'Black Snow' Pull Off a Compelling Story in Two Timelines

Close

The series' writing creates a dark, haunting vibe that accurately depicts how a violent crime can impact a family and a community even many years after it has occurred. Isabel's death threatened to expose a lot of people's secrets, but the fact that her killer was not brought to justice means those secrets have continued to fester decades later. Along with the concise and twisty storylines, Black Snow also relies on its talented actors to create an intriguing tale. The actors who play Cormack, Isabel, and the adult Hazel all successfully portray a fierce dedication to honoring Isabel's life and a zealous (and sometimes misguided) passion for discovering the truth. Without their ability to bring forth moving and honest performances, the story of Isabel's life (and her death) would have fallen flat. The actors are also able to play off of the stunning setting of Queensland; the scenery almost serves as another character in the story. Its majestic beauty and vastness hints at the fact that everything in the town might not be as pretty as it seems. Even the black snow itself (mentioned in the title) is a byproduct of the farming happening in the area; it's a sign of something dying within the town itself.

Between trying to guess who actually killed Isabel and uncovering the mysteries in the community, Black Snow is a suspenseful ride. By the end, the series has answered most questions about the mystery of Isabel's death, but a second season has already been filmed (which will follow Cormack working on another cold case). With Season 2 set to premiere in January in Australia (no word yet on when it will air stateside), it's the perfect time to catch up on this twisty, captivating drama.

Season 1 of Black Snow is available to stream on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video