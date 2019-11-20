Netflix Has Ordered a Season 2 of Zombie Thriller ‘Black Summer’

0

Black Summer, the zombie series starring Jamie King, will be returning to Netflix for a second season of 8 episodes. King will reprise her role as lead character Rose, in addition to serving as an executive producer. Also returning are series regulars Justin Chu Cary as Spears and Christine Lee as Kyungsun. Season 2 is scheduled to begin shooting next year in Alberta, Canada.

The show was something of a sleeper hit for Netflix. Although the streaming giant is notoriously tight-lipped about its ratings, they did release a ranking of the top ten most-streamed shows on the platform in the U.K., with Black Summer sitting pretty atop the list, high above the clawing reach of the army of the dead.

Black Summer definitely has a zombie pedigree. Created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, creators and co-executive producers of the SyFy series Z Nation, Black Summer is a spin-off / prequel series that takes place a few months into the zombie apocalypse. It received generally positive reviews from critics, including a pretty choice blurb from horror icon Stephen King: “Just when you think there’s no more scare left in zombies, THIS comes along. Existential hell in the suburbs, stripped to the bone.”

Hyams will serve as the sole showrunner on Season 2 (he and Schaefer split the duties on Season 1). It’s unclear to what capacity Schaefer will remain involved, but either way, this will be one for horror fans to get excited about.