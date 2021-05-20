Netflix has shared the official trailer for Black Summer Season 2, the zombie series starring Jaime King. The eight-episode second season will be premiering next month on June 17.

The new season presents the survivors of the zombie apocalypse with new challenges, as they now also have to survive dangerous militias and scavengers during the winter. This first trailer is frantic, terrifying, and plays up the horrors of what living through a zombie apocalypse would probably be like. The trailer is full of unsettling characters and fear for the uncertainty that lies ahead for those who have already been through hell.

Even though Black Summer is technically a spinoff of Z Nation and the two share many of the same creative staff, the two share little more than a shared world. Black Summer was created by Karl Schaefer - who was also the showrunner for Z Nation - and John Hyams, who in addition to working on Z Nation has also worked on NYPD Blue, The Originals, and Chicago P.D.

Black Summer stars King as Rose a mother who was separated from her daughter during the beginning of the zombie apocalypse and is desperate to get back to her. At the end of the first season, and as the trailer shows, Rose reunites with her daughter, yet with the world still a nightmare full of danger, now Rose has to protect her daughter the best she can. Throughout the trailer, King mentions that she’s not the same as she used to be, and that’s certainly true when at the end of the trailer, Rose tells her daughter not to let anyone take her alive.

Black Summer Season 2 premieres on Netflix on June 17. Check out the new season’s trailer below.

