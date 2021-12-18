Angela Kang's tenure on The Walking Dead will no doubt go down as one of the most successful periods in the show's history. Critics often argue that the show, which attracted tens of millions of viewers at its apex, began to feel stale under Scott Gimple—but Kang is often credited with bringing the show back to life after her canny promotion to showrunner. Now she's putting back on her producer hat, The Hollywood Reporter says, collaborating with AMC Studios on a new series: an adaptation of Rebecca Roanhorse's Hugo Award-nominated fantasy novel, Black Sun.

The book is the first installment of the author's Between Earth and Sky series. Per THR, the book is "inspired by the civilizations of the Americas before the arrival of Europeans and explores the decadence of power amidst the weight of history and the struggle of individuals swimming against the confines of society and their broken pasts." The next book in the series, titled Fevered Star, is scheduled to release in April next year.

With The Walking Dead coming to an end after the current season, Kang released a statement last year reflecting on the show's "epic final chapter," of which eight episodes have so far aired. She said:

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years. [...] The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

Roanhorse has won numerous accolades for her previous works, including a Hugo Award in 2017 for her short story "Welcome to Your Authentic Indian Experience," and a nomination for her previous novel Trail of Lightning. Roanhorse graduated from Yale University and lived for several years in the Navajo Nation, where she clerked at the Navajo Supreme Court before working as an attorney. In an interview with NPR, she described her research process on Black Sun as "lifelong," elaborating that she's "been reading about Pre-Columbian cultures for decades. But for this book I really dug into everything from Polynesian sailing methods to what we know of the Maritime Maya to the habits of corvids. I also read a lot about crows."

The adaptation of the Black Sun does not yet have a release date.

