The Big Picture Black Twitter emerged in 2009 with #uknowurblackwhen, tapping into a niche audience and fostering a powerful response.

The platform served as a global virtual water cooler, enabling users to connect with like-minded individuals through hashtags.

From #Blacklivesmatter to #blackgirlmagic, Twitter became a lifeline during the pandemic, showcasing the power of connectivity through music and activism.

The three-part docuseries, Black Twitter: A People's History started as Jason Parham's very personal interpretation of the Black community's unique voice on the social media platform 'X', formerly known as Twitter. Google defines the word "Twitter" as a bird call consisting of repeated light, tremulous sounds. The platform was symbolized as a bird, connecting the idea of breaking news and entertainment on sports and politics and more being delivered by short succinct tweets.

The platform was founded in 2006 and quickly became a resource for equal parts news-driven facts and popular opinion. Twitter created a global virtual water cooler conversation that afforded unlimited reach and anonymity. Users quickly discovered they could connect with other like-minded users by utilizing hashtags and searching for threads engaging in worldly conversations in front of an infinite audience. It made Twitter a beloved platform.

Black Twitter Shaped Social Media

Twitter debuted in 2006, but 'Black Twitter' aka the very specific Black voice on Twitter debuted in 2009 with the hashtag #uknowurblackwhen.... Initially tweeted by Ashley Weatherspoon, a celebrity personal assistant and social media strategist with no idea of the domino effects her tweet would have, #uknowurblackwhen incited 1.2 percent of all Twitter users to respond in less than two hours.

Weatherspoon's tweet was geared toward a niche audience, but yielded a powerful response and more importantly connected Black users with an intangible nostalgia that felt familiar and mostly felt good. Ashley couldn't have predicted the birth of 'Black Twitter' with her tweet, but after seeing the response, she immediately understood where it came from. "Our experience is universal. Our experience is big. Our experience is relevant," she explained to Parham in 2021, for his piece titled, 'A People's History of Black Twitter' for Wired.

Ashley's tweet worked like a bat signal, awakening black users to the idea of communicating in a coded language with one another in plain sight of the majority. It was accidental brilliance and sparked a series of cultural moments that can be specifically traced to Black voices on Twitter. From the meme of basketball legend Michael Jordan weeping, which became one of the most retweeted memes in Twitter history titled, #CryingJordan, to the celebratory declaration of Black female accomplishments under the tag #blackgirlmagic which reminds us of the collective of #blackexcellence, the Black voice on Twitter is unique and easily identifiable.

Related Wendy Williams' Publicist Is Looking For Her Own Fame Shawn Zanotti has worked her way into becoming Wendy Williams publicist, but she’s acting more like an enabler of Wendy’s alcoholism.

The pandemic created another opportunity for Twitter audiences to connect more intimately as the world temporarily shut down, transitioning social media from a recreational tool to a lifeline and sole connection to the outside world for many. The docuseries highlights the impact of the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter becoming an unapologetic cry for racial justice nationwide. In contrast, the #verzuz battles entertained Black audiences on social media, reminding us of the power and connectivity of music.

From hashtags to memes, GIFs, and the unforgettable humor that accompanied most of the online imagery and conversations, Black Twitter: A People's History details a space that feels reserved for the Black voice without being exclusionary. The series offers a realistic gauge of the impact of contributions to pop culture, reiterating the continuous impact on trends that extend beyond fashion, music, sports, and entertainment and include politics, civil and social responsibility, and much more.

Black Twitter: A People's History can be streamed on Hulu.

Watch On Hulu