It takes a special kind of talent to be a voice actor. Not only do you have the same skills as a physical actor, but you have to be able to express your character's emotions through your voice alone. Many animated products live or die by the talent of these actors over the years, as they transform a series of pencil drawings or computer-generated shapes into three-dimensional beings.

Since it's Black History Month, now is as good a time as any to highlight some talented black voice actors. Some of them have been in the business longer than others, but all have left their mark on animation.

10 Phil LaMarr

After graduating from Yale University, Phil LaMarr found some success in film and television, such as a minor role in Pulp Fiction. In 1995, he was a founding member of the sketch television series, Mad TV. Yet it was through voice acting that he would find his major success.

LaMarr's vocal range extends from Stoic and controlled to bright and youthful. Among his best-known roles are some of his earliest, including Jack from Samurai Jack, Green Lantern from Justice League, and Virgil from Static Shock. Later successes have included Kit Fisto from Star Wars The Clone Wars and Kotal Kahn from Mortal Combat X.

9 Cree Summer

The daughter of Canadian voice actor and musician Don Francks, Cree Summer began her illustrious career voicing Penny in Inspector Gadget. Thanks to her district voice, she was quickly picked up for other animated programs in the 1980s. She also gained recognition for playing Winifred "Freddie" Brooks in the Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World.

Summer's career really took off in the 90s, when she appeared in shows like Rugrats, Tiny Toon Adventures, and Batman Beyond. Disney fans will recognize her as the voice of Kida from the cult classic Atlantis: The Lost Empire.Most recently, she brings to life the green dragon Raishan in Amazon's The Legend of Vox Machina.

8 Keith David

Before breaking into voice acting, Keith David worked in theatre production and movies. One of his earliest roles was as Childs in Joh Carpenter's The Thing. Thanks to his deep voice and strong personality, David got more roles in both film and television, which is where his talent for voice acting was discovered.

David's first major voice role was as Goliath, the main character of Disney's action series, Gargoyles. From there, he has voiced all manner of characters, including Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog, the cat in Coraline, King Andrias in Amphibia, and the president in Rick and Morty. He also provided voice-over work for documentaries like The War, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance.

7 Kevin Michael Richardson

Born in the Bronx in New York City, Kevin Michael Richardson has one of the most recognizable voices in the business. His deep voice means he often gets cast as villains, including Gantu from Lilo and Stitch, Trigon from Teen Titans, and Skulker in Danny Phantom. One of his most underrated performances is as the Joker in The Batman, for which he was nominated twice for Daytime Emmies.

This hasn't stopped Richardson from voicing more heroic characters as well. Notable examples include uncle Oswidge in Dave the Barbarian, Uncle Pockets in Fosters's Home for Imaginary Friends, and Bulkhead from Transformers Prime. He's also able to voice younger characters, most notably Cleveland Jr. from Family Guy and its spin-off The Cleveland Show.

6 James Earl Jones

Perhaps one of America's greatest actors, James Earl Jones has captivated audiences for over seventy years. Overcoming a childhood stutter through poetry, Jones served in the Korean War before committing himself to act in theater productions and films like Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. Since then, he has become one of the few actors to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony Award.

Jones' deep and powerful voice has brought to life two different authoritative figures who have both become integral to popular culture. For Star Wars, he voiced Darth Vadar, one of cinema's most intimidating villains. He also voiced King Mufasa in The Lion King, and was the only actor who returned for the 2019 CGI reboot.

5 Kimberly Brooks

First coming onto the scenes in the 90s, Kimberly Brooks has established herself as one of the go-to voice actors. Though she typically voices background characters, Brooks also has several notable roles. These include the keyboardist, Luna, of the Hex Girls from Scooby-Doo, the witch Stormy from Nickelodeon's run of Winx Club, and Jasper from Steven Universe.

The majority of Brook's success has come from the video game industry. She has voiced hundreds of characters, including Ashley Willaims from Mass Effect, Barbara Gorden from the Batman Arkham series, and Lanaya from Dragon Age: Origins. For her role as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2, she won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

4 Gary Anthony Williams

From a young age, Gary Anthony Williams has been involved in theater and comedy. He is a member of the Atlanta improv troupe, Laughing Matters, and has also appeared in several comedy series, including Blue Collar TV and Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Other shows he has worked on include Boston Legal and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

When it comes to voice acting, Williams is best known for portraying the hilarious and self-hating Uncle Ruckus in The Boondocks. In a more general audience role, he has played a number of animated Star Wars characters, such as Rif Tamsin in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Qadratus in The Cuphead Show. He has also voiced a few video game characters, most notably General Warfield in Starcraft 2 and Dr. Tygen in XCOM 2.

3 Anika Noni Rose

Born in Bloomfield, Connecticut, Anika Noni Rose began her acting career in high school productions. After graduating from Florida A&M University, she moved to New York City and won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2004 for her role as Emmie Thibodeaux in Caroline, or Change. She also saw some minor success in films beginning in 1999 with King of the Bingo Game.

Rose would make history in 2009, when she voiced Princess Tiana, Disney's first black princess, in The Princess and the Frog. For this, she was named a Disney Legend in 2011. She has continued voicing Tiana in subsequent appearances like Ralph Breaks the Internet, and other characters such as Dr. Jan in Amphibia.

2 Khary Payton

Khary Payton showed an aptitude for acting since he was a child. IN 1986, at the age of fourteen, he won Showtime's first annual Kid Talent Quest. In live action, he has appeared in shows like The Walking Dead and General Hospital.

Payton's best know voice work is as DC superhero, Cyborg, who he first voiced in Cartoon Network's Teen Titans. He has returned to voice Cyborg many more times over the years, including in the Injustice video game and Teen Titans Go!. Beyond Cyborg, Payton has voiced Wasabi in the Big Hero 6 TV series, Hex in Ben 10, and the Penguin King in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

1 Blu Mankuma

Originally from Seattle, Washington, Blu Mankuma and his family moved to Canada to avoid the Vietnam War. Now settled in Vancouver, British Columbia, Mankuma found success in Canada's extensive entertainment industry. These include appearances in commercials and radio, films like 2012, and even dabbling in songwriting.

During the 90s, Mankuma would voice some of his most iconic characters in the CGI shows produced by Mainframe Studios. First was Gigabyte, a super-virus from the first fully CGI cartoon series, ReBoot. The other was Tigatron, the peace-loving Maximal from Transformers: Beast Wars.

