From Cool Hand Luke to The Count of Monte Cristo, Prison Break, and Orange Is the New Black, it's no wonder that prison projects are so popular with viewers because, through the eyes of the central character, we get to see the full journey. Black Warrant, the latest addition to the prison movie genre, is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, co-written by journalist Sunetra Choudhury and Sunil Kumar Gupta, a former jailer. The book recounts Gupta's experiences over the course of his 34-year career. The seven-episode Netflix series was created by Vikramaditya Motwane (Sacred Games, Jubilee) and Satyanshu Singh. Black Warrant stars Zahan Kapoor as Sunil Gupta, the central character. Other actors include Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta as Charles Sobhraj, the real-life "Bikini Killer," also portrayed by Tahar Rahim in The Serpent.

What Is 'Black Warrant' About?