Marvel Studios has announced that Black Widow is debuting early on all major digital platforms, as well as receiving 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases. Black Widow is the titular character's first standalone movie, as well as the 24th entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Premiering early in July, Black Widow saw the best box office debut so far this year with a staggering $80 million, numbers we haven't seen since the pre-pandemic era. Plus, the film made another whopping $60 million on Disney+, so clearly there's no stopping the continuing cash cow that is the MCU.

Scarlett Johansson returns as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, who is forced to go on the run after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and must confront a conspiracy tied to her past. She reconciles with some of her former allies from the Red Room, which ultimately becomes a touching found family narrative. They must team up to defeat Taskmaster, a mysterious antagonist who has the ability to mimic anyone's fighting style. Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland, and also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

The bonus features available on the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases include:

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of “Black Widow.”

Deleted Scenes

Grocery Shopping – Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere.

Bike Chase – Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses.

Gulag Fight – Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight.

Smile – The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled.

Come After Me – Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind.

Walk and Talk – Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei.

Widows in Training – Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train.

Kiss – Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath.

Ohio – Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.

Filmmaker Introduction Featurette – Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.

Sisters Gonna Work It Out Featurette – Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in “Black Widow.” Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.

Go Big If You’re Going Home Featurette – Step back to appreciate the size and scale of “Black Widow”’s solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.

Committing to their dual release of theatrical debuts and Disney+ Premier Access, Black Widow only had its U.S. premiere a few weeks ago on July 9. And despite its fantastic debut numbers, Black Widow suffered MCU's worst box office decline ever in its second week, which gave cause for theater owners to blame its Disney+ release. And now, Marvel Studios has announced a digital release earlier than expected, all suggesting that studios and theaters aren't quite sure what to predict when it comes to a post-pandemic industry.

Black Widow hits all major digital platforms on August 10, and you can pick up the physical 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD products on September 14.

