This week on The Collider Podcast, we're talking about the precipitous drop of Black Widow during its second weekend at the box office, and that why that has theater owners upset. We discuss if the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) has a legitimate grievance against the studios, if the streaming experiment needs to come to a close, why the studio may have good reason to keep their hybrid model going for now, what this might mean for upcoming major releases, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

For those unfamiliar with the show, The Collider Podcast has been running since 2012 (back when it was called The Collision) with hosts Matt Goldberg and Adam Chitwood talking about the newest movies and major news affecting the entertainment industry. While the podcast has morphed over the years as we've bounced between different platforms and site owners, we're now happy to have the podcast on Megaphone, which means you can find The Collider Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes typically post every Monday or Tuesday with the occasional bonus episode if there's more than one topic to talk about in a given week.

If you like the show, be sure to leave us a review to let us know what we're doing right so we can keep doing it. We're grateful for all of our listeners, and we want to hear from you, so please keep in touch. Also, we have the return of Reader Hot Takes! When you leave us a review, please include your hottest movie or TV-related take, and we'll respond to it in our next episode!

Check out the new episode below, and be sure to subscribe. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Black Panther 2': Winston Duke Confirms Return of M'Baku in Marvel's "Really Special" Sequel Duke told Collider he got "emotional" while packing to go to the set.

Read Next

Matt Goldberg (14998 Articles Published) Matt Goldberg has been an editor with Collider since 2007. As the site's Chief Film Critic, he has authored hundreds of reviews and covered major film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival. He resides in Atlanta with his wife and their dog Jack. More From Matt Goldberg