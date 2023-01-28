Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will soon be able to add a Funko Pop! of Black Widow from 2016's Captain America: Civil War to their collection. Funko has revealed the figure (via Amazon) as part of the Captain America: Civil War: Build-A-Scene Series.

The figure is an Amazon exclusive and approximately four-inches tall. It is also fixed to a base. Black Widow is one of 12 figures from the Captain America: Civil War: Build-A-Scene series. The other three figures in the series that have already been revealed are Vision, Hawkeye, and Black Panther. All four characters were featured together in the film during the airport battle scene between Captain America's (Chris Evans) team and Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) team. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Vision (Paul Bettany), and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) were on Iron Man's team, while Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) was part of Captain America's. A new figure from the series will be announced monthly throughout 2023. The Black Widow figure will be released on April 25. The Vision and Hawkeye figures will be released on February 1, while the Black Panther figure will be released on February 27.

Captain America: Civil War was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film was based on the 2006-2007 Marvel Comics storyline Civil War by writer Mark Millar and artist Steve McNiven. In the film, Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff is forced to choose between being loyal to Steve Rogers or Tony Stark. After Steve's best friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is framed for an explosion at a UN conference that kills Wakanda's King T'Chaka (John Kani), Natasha begs Steve not to get involved in finding Bucky. Although she later joins Iron Man's team, at the end of the airport battle, she stops Black Panther so Steve and Bucky can escape. 2018's Avengers: Infinity War showed that Natasha was in hiding after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Image via Funko

RELATED: New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Funko Pop Celebrates Charlie Cox's Daredevil Cameo

Black Widow was introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010's Iron Man 2. In 2012's The Avengers, she became one of the original members of the superhero team. In 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Natasha sacrificed herself on the planet Vormir so that Hawkeye could get the Soul Stone. Although she died in Avengers: Endgame, she later starred in the 2021 solo film Black Widow, which was set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Different versions of Natasha Romanoff from throughout Marvel's multiverse have been shown in the Disney+ animated series What If...?, where she is voiced by Lake Bell.

The Funko Pop! Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene Black Widow figure will be released on April 25, and is currently available for pre-order. In the meantime, check out this Collider interview with Johansson on the Black Widow solo film below: