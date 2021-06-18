Avengers: Endgame took the world by storm as a culmination event for the MCU saga thus far. With the end came some twists and turns that led to the downfall of many superheroes we have grown to appreciate along the years. Amongst them, Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a Black Widow, tragically sacrificed herself, marking the end of her story as an Avenger. However, as we are now familiarized with Marvel’s intent to explore storylines that are yet untold within the Cinematic Universe (Loki and WandaVision to name a few), we are finally getting the chance to learn more about Natasha’s background in the Black Widow movie that takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Before we discover the untold story of Natasha’s past and her mission against a dangerous conspiracy in this film, we've put together a breakdown of all the characters that are slated to appear when it hits theaters and Disney+ (with Premier Access) on July 9th.

RELATED: First 'Black Widow' Reactions Praise Florence Pugh as Standout in "Solid" MCU Prequel

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson)

You might be familiar with Natasha Romanoff post-recruitment into S.H.I.E.L.D. as Black Widow. The first time we saw her in a Marvel movie was in Iron Man 2, in which she was on a mission to watch over Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). She also assisted him in the fight against terrorist Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke) and become one of the Avengers' founding members. But who was she before all this happened? In Black Widow, we come to understand that Natasha was a KGB operative and during her years in spy training, she was indoctrinated to live for the state as a skilled assassin. Her excellence in martial arts led her to kill an innocent man, which was a burden the character held on to. She was eventually awarded a Black Widow mantle after her training in the Red Room Program, making her a dangerous threat. Even though we are aware of her change of heart once she joined S.H.I.E.L.D, in this film we will see Natasha confronting her origins and reapproximating to her former partners in crime: Yelena, Melina, and the Red Guardian.

Scarlett Johanson was granted the rare privilege of portraying a character for over 10 years. A very well-known name in Hollywood, Johansson has showcased her ability performing stunts in various iconic Marvel fight scenes, as well as rather emotionally driven roles in films like Marriage Story and Lost in Translation. The actress has already been nominated for two Academy Awards, and both of them were on the same year. Before Scarlett Johanson was cast as Natasha Romanoff, Emily Blunt was also considered to play the character, but had to set it aside because of her contract as part of the Gulliver’s Travels adaptation.

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

Yelena Belova was also a part of the Red Room program, in training to become a spy from a young age. Once Natasha renounced her loyalty to Russia, Yelena became the ideal candidate for the replacement. Yelena was the first student to surpass Natasha’s marks in the training process and became a skillful successor to the Black Widow title in the comics. In the film, we will see Yelena and Natasha develop a sister-like relationship as they team up and come into terms with their rigorous upbringing.

Florence Pugh has gained notorious recognition in these recent years. In 2020, she was nominated alongside co-star Scarlett Johansson at the Oscars for her portrayal of Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s version of Little Women. She also pleased horror viewers in Midsommar, an Ari Aster film about a group of friends that travel to a cult festival celebrated in Sweden. A rising star, Florence Pugh also has a starring role in Olivia Wilde's next directorial effort Don't Worry Darling, opposite Harry Styles.

Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz)

Image via Marvel Studios

Melina Vostokoff is a Soviet agent known in the comic books as Iron Maiden. A cold-blooded assassin, Vostokoff has been a part of the Red Room training program five times and she has a longstanding grudge against Natasha. The two used to work together for the Soviet government but went on separate paths afterwards.

Rachel Weisz previously revealed that Melina will be involved in a complicated scientific research, which will be at the core of the film. The actress has an extensive career on the big screen. She has harboured several awards, including an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Constant Gardener and a BAFTA in 2019 for The Favourite.

Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour)

Image via Marvel Studios

Also a part of the KGB crew, Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a Red Guardian, was a notable test pilot for the Soviet Union. In the same way that the Americans made Captain America, the Soviets countered with the Red Guardian. According to the comic books, the character was supposed to get married to Natasha, so we don’t know much about how their relationship was explored in the film.

Even though Stranger Things left us in a momentary cliffhanger at the end of Season 3, making us question whether or not David Harbour would be back for the next season, we are definitely sure about his presence as Alexei in Black Widow. The actor revealed that director Cate Shortland helped him navigate a human-centered approach to his character. Harbour is well-known for his portrayal of Detective Hopper in Stranger Things and for his role in Hellboy in 2019.

Rick Mason (O.T. Fagbenle)

Image via Hulu

Rick Mason might be a new character in the MCU, but he has already appeared in the comic books. From the few bits of information available about Mason, we know that he is a former S.H.I.E.L.D agent who crosses Natasha’s path again. He supposedly supports her in the fight against the Taskmaster and he might even become Natasha’s love interest. However, if the fans are correct, he may also be a probable suspect for the film's mysterious villain, Taskmaster.

British actor O.T. Fagbenle plays Rick Mason in this prequel. Popularly known for his role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Fagbenle never imagined that he would be a part of the Marvel family. When he was called to audition years ago, the actor thought it was a prank. He is also working on a new comedy series for Hulu called Maxxx, which he both created and wrote.

General Dreykov (Ray Winstone)

General Dreykov was a high-profile Soviet agent that oversaw the Red Room Program. During his time as the mastermind behind the intensive spy training responsible for converting girls into assassins, he recruited Natasha into the program. He is also attached to a dark element of Natasha’s past, which might be revealed in the film, given that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) mentioned Dreykov's daughter to her in the first Avengers movie.

Ray Winstone fills the role of Dreykov in Black Widow. The actor has a career on-screen and on-stage that surpasses five decades. Known for portraying troubled and tough characters, Winstone has worked with renowned directors in the industry, such as Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. He is most known for Beowulf (2007) and The Departed (2006).

Taskmaster (Unknown)

Image via Marvel Studios

Taskmaster is Natasha’s strong opponent, after all, according to the trailer he was the head of the Red Room Program. Although the villain’s identity remains a secret, many fans suspect that the person behind the mask is either Rick Mason or Dreykov. What we do know is that he has a “photographic reflex” meaning that he can mimic anyone’s moves in a battle. This skill is what makes him a superhuman and an extremely unpredictable adversary.

RUMORED: Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)

Image via Marvel Studios

Since this is a prequel that takes place in between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War it is very probable that Iron Man might make a cameo appearance in the film. Given his relationship with Natasha ever since 2010’s Iron Man 2, his involvement in Black Widow will most likely be limited to a flashback from their time together during the Avengers years — although perhaps the appearance of Tony Stark could serve as a bridge between Black Widow and Infinity War.

Robert Downey Jr. has shown the world his versatility as an actor by shining in roles that range from dramatic like Chaplin and Zodiac to as blockbuster franchises like the MCU and Sherlock Holmes. He has played Iron Man since 2008, instantly becoming a fan-favorite superhero in the MCU. Downey Jr. has won multiple awards and has been nominated for an Oscar twice.

Black Widow will arrive in theatres on July 9th and will be available on Disney + with Premier Access on the same day.

KEEP READING: Why Did It Take So Long to Make 'Black Widow'? Look at the Opinions of Marvel's CEO on Female Superheroes

Share Share Tweet Email

Zack Snyder, Val Kilmer Weigh In on Batman/Catwoman Debate After 'Harley Quinn' Interview Goes Viral Will the Bat eat the Cat?

Read Next