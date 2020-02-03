The ‘Black Widow’ Family Is All Here in 4 New Character Posters

Disney and Marvel Studios have released four new character posters for Cate Shortland’s upcoming Black Widow. The new film is a prequel that examines the past of Black Widow (the future of Black Widow is pretty brief since she died in Avengers: Endgame) and her relationship with fellow soldiers/spies Yelena (Florence Pugh), Alexei (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz).

Plot details are still scarce, and I can’t help but wonder if the film is intended to hand the torch off to Pugh. For her part, Pugh told Uproxx that she wasn’t taking over the role even though in the comics, Yelena Belova does become a Black Widow and if Natasha’s story is already done, then this is how you could keep the Black Widow mantle alive similar to how Falcon will now be the new Captain America. Of course, this is all conjecture, especially since we don’t really know what the Black Widow movie is about beyond “fighting demons from her past.”

Check out the Black Widow posters below. The film stars Scarlett Johansson and opens May 1st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Widow: