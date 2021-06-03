With little more than one month until we finally get to watch Black Widow, Disney is ramping up the marketing campaign of the movie who’ll take the MCU back to theaters. Together with a special appearance of Rachel Weisz on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, we got to see a new clip from the upcoming movie that changes what we thought we knew about Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) “family”.

The new clip follows the latest scene revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during an appearance from David Harbour, who’s set to play the soviet superhero Red Guardian. Harbour’s scene showed Red Guardian joining the movie’s three female spies (Johansson, Weisz, and Florence Pugh) for supper. The Red Guardian seems to be happy about what he calls a “family reunion”. The new clip shows Melina Vostokoff’s (Weisz) immediate reaction to Harbour’s arrival.

In the new clip, Melina says that the “family construct” was a cover that lasted three years, and since this cover was already blown, there’s no reason to keep using the term. It seems like Natasha’s “family” is actually a group of coworkers who pretended to be related in order to spy on someone, somewhere. That doesn’t change the fact that the Red Guardian and Melina enjoy their time together pretending to be a couple, as the scene shows there are still some sparks between the two of them.

Natasha’s long-overdue solo adventure takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, leading the heroine to confront her past and bring down the evil organization that builds female assassins such as herself. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland from a story by Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby), and a screenplay written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok).

It’s been almost two years since the last MCU movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was released, back on July 2, 2019. Black Widow will bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to theaters, but the MCU shows no sign of stopping after its release, since Phase Four continues this year with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. Check out the new clip below.

