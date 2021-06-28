Black Widow is on its way early next month, but that hasn't stopped Marvel Studios from dropping more action-packed scenes in a new TV spot. The snippets of extended footage promise the Scarlett Johansson-led project will confront her character's past and reveal the future of others.

The "Chance" preview focuses on a bevy of scenes they've already shown before, however, several moments feature extended looks at Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. Taskmaster still continues to be the biggest mystery of the film, but the villain's ties to the Black Widow program seem more prominent than previously theorized. Meanwhile, a major portion of the TV spot is reserved for a look at Natasha Romanoff's past, which the MCU will explore after a decade of secrecy.

Although Black Widow serves primarily as a satisfying conclusion to Johansson's tenure as the Avenger, the film will also set up the MCU's future in exciting ways. Pugh's Yelena Belova is the obvious choice to carry the Black Widow mantle, while Taskmaster could prove to be a formidable foe for our favorite heroes, if the villain makes it out alive, that is. Moreover, Julia Louis-​Dreyfus is set to appear and reprise her mysterious role from this year's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle and William Hurt. Cate Shortland directs the film from a story by Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby), with a screenplay written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). After MCU fans finally get to see Black Widow next month, Phase Four continues with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and multiverse extravaganza Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year.

Black Widow will premiere both in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. Watch the latest teaser below:

