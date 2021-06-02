After several delays, Black Widow is finally only a month away, but that hasn’t stopped Marvel Studios from dropping a brand new clip from the highly-anticipated prequel. David Harbour made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to showcase a brief sneak peek of the film that puts his character, Alexei Shostakov, at center stage alongside familiar faces.

The scene has the Russian dust off and put on his Red Guardian superhero suit, which still fits, much to his surprise. He then joins his “family” made up of Scarlet Johansson's Natasha, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, and Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff for supper. While both Alexei and Melina are clearly enjoying the reunion, Yelena is embarrassed by what she is witnessing, and Natasha appears to be indifferent to it all. But that doesn’t stop Harbour from declaring that their makeshift family is "back together again."

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Black Widow' Has Been Finished for Over a Year, Says Director Cate Shortland

Despite being a short clip, the unique dynamic between the characters leaks marvelously through the scene. While much of the story remains a mystery, it’s clear these cast of characters have a history together that was long forgotten. Black Widow will be righting a wrong by giving Natasha the spotlight she’s deserved for so long, but the story will also introduce important characters along the way. It’s speculated that Pugh’s Yelena could be the successor to the Black Widow mantle and appear in the MCU again sooner rather than later in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

In addition to Natasha’s family, the film stars O-T Fagbenle and William Hurt. Cate Shortland directs Black Widow from a story by Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby), and a screenplay written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). After MCU fans finally get to see Black Widow next month, Phase Four continues with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and multiverse extravaganza Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year.

Black Widow will premiere both in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. You can watch the latest clip below:

