Disney has released new promotional material for Black Widow to remind us of the film’s imminent arrival on Disney+. The studio has released an all-new poster and television spot promoting the film ahead of its wide release on the streamer on October 6, when all subscribers will have access to the film without having to pay an extra cost.

While the poster shows us nothing new about the film — other than Scarlett Johansson in a slightly different superhero pose than last time — the new spot reveals new and expanded footage not included in previous trailers, including new footage of the Red Guardian (David Harbour), and a now-popular sequence of Yelena (Florence Pugh) teasing Natasha about her “superhero landing”, something we’re sure Deadpool would agree with.

The new content is almost an incentive for those who have yet to see the film, imploring them to journey to Disney+ to see how the story of Natasha Romanoff finally ends. (And frankly, using the ever-talented Pugh as a hook is a pretty effective piece of persuasion.)

The timing of these new advertisements seems convenient, too, as Johansson and Disney recently came to a settlement regarding her lawsuit against the company, suing for breach of contract after they chose to simultaneously release Black Widow as part of Disney+’s Premiere Access program. (According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suit “claimed that the studio sacrificed the film’s box office potential in order to grow its fledgling Disney+ streaming service”.)

With the lawsuit now behind them, the company can focus on promoting the film once again, particularly as it is one of multiple Marvel films to hit the streaming service in 2021, alongside Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit the service on Disney+ Day on November 12.

Black Widow also stars Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, and William Hurt, and is directed by Cate Shortland, with a script from Eric Pearson. The film will be available for Disney+ subscribers worldwide at no extra cost beginning on October 6. Check out the new poster and TV spot below:

