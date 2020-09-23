‘Black Widow,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Shang Chi’ Get New Dates as Disney Reshuffles Calendar

Those hankering for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to wait even longer. Today Disney announced a slew of date changes, with movies moving all around the release calendar (and, to be fair, a few sticking to their original dates). But perhaps biggest of all is the fact that Black Widow, which was supposed to come out this summer before being bumped to November, will now hit on May 7, 2021. (Making its debut more than a year after its intended release.)

This means that Eternals, which was originally due this November and then moved to February 2021, will now hit next November, on November 5, 2021. And Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is currently filming in Australia, which had its February 12, 2021 date bumped to May 7, 2021, will have only a slight delay, this time coming in on July 9, 2021. (Keep in mind that there’s another Marvel Cinematic Universe film coming in 2021 as well, the follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home, currently scheduled for December 17, 2021.)

We applaud Disney and Marvel Studios for recognizing that the health and comfort of theatergoers is top priority (it doesn’t help that it makes much more financial sense too). And we look forward to rejoining the MCU when it’s safe to do so. Just think of this year as being part of the snap.