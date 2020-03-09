Final Trailer for ‘Black Widow’ Puts Florence Pugh Front and Center

Marvel Studios has released a new Black Widow trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming solo film for Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), which finds the spy confronting a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. The film is a prequel (obviously, given that Natasha died in Avengers: Endgame), but the exact timeline is a bit up in the air as it appears to be jumping around a bit, going all the way back to before Marvel’s The Avengers.

This new trailer really brings Florence Pugh into the spotlight fresh off her banner 2019, which saw her starring in Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women, even earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the latter. Rumors have swirled that Black Widow sets it up so that Pugh’s character (who is Natasha’s sister) could potentially take over the Black Widow mantle going forward. Indeed, the crux of this story appears to be about family, as Natasha returns to Russia after escaping and tries to set things right.

And it looks good! This cast is fantastic, and I really can’t wait to watch the interplay between Pugh and Johansson. Moreover, there’s a pretty hilarious in-joke in here in which part of Natasha’s cover story is that her husband renovates houses. You may or may not know that Jeremy Renner is an avid house flipper himself in his spare time. Could a cameo be in the offing?

Check out the new Black Widow trailer below. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film opens in theaters on May 1st and also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle.

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Widow: