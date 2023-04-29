When it comes to Hot Toys figures, they are always brought to us with the likeness of our favorite characters in such stunning detail that they're perfect to be added to your collection. Whether it is a perfect replica of Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock or taking the high ground with Obi-Wan and Anakin. Now, you can bring home Natasha Romanoff's kid sister with a gorgeous Hot Toys figure of Yelena Belova! Straight out of the 2021 film Black Widow, the new Hot Toys figure is perfect to add to your collection alongside their Natasha figure based on the character played by Scarlett Johansson.

Played by Florence Pugh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the figure is a 1/6 scale version of Yelena in her iconic white jumpsuit with green vest (and all the pockets that she can't help but tell her sister about). The figure includes Yelena's braided blonde hair and her pose ready to strike as one of the Widows. It's a beautiful look into the character and a perfect addition for fans of both Yelena Belova and Pugh as an actress.

The figure features "a hand-painted headsculpt with an authentic likeness of Florence Pugh as Yelena." Beyond its uncanny likeness,"the figure is dressed in a detailed, tailored fabric snow suit with shoulder and elbow guards, black wrist guards, and a belt with holsters for her pistol and knives." What's more, "Yelena also comes with her beloved green vest which has lots of pockets! She is also armed with three daggers, a pistol, and a variety of tactical batons."

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova Is a Fan-Favorite

With the addition of Yelena into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Widow, fans fell in love with her desire to be Nat's sister, even if Nat didn't want to admit that she felt the same way about Yelena. The two struggled in their relationship and when things seemed to get better between them, Yelena was lost in the blip only to come back to her sister being killed to get the soul stone. As we still get to learn about her character and see her grow, we as fans can share our love for her and everything that makes Yelena special with beautiful figures like this one!

You can pre-order the Yelena 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys from Sideshow now. Check out the figure below:

