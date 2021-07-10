The long-awaited Black Widow film, Marvel’s first release in theaters since the coronavirus pandemic, is officially topping the weekend box office charts. The Scarlett Johansson-led action flick pulled in $39.5 million on Friday, putting it at a projected start of $89 million for its first three days. The highly anticipated film leads the first high-grossing weekend box office since the start of the pandemic, with all films projected to make a total of over $100 million.
Black Widow has already broken the record for the biggest opening night since the beginning of the pandemic, with Thursday night “midnight” screenings bringing in $13.2 million. Clearly, Disney and Marvel’s decision to release the film both in theaters and on Disney+ (for a $30 access price rivaling that of theater tickets) has not affected the film’s performance, with fans eager to finally see Natasha Romanoff get her long-deserved starring role.
The strong box office results from this week is the biggest sign that moviegoing is getting back to a sense of normality, at least for now. Even for a pseudo prequel, seeing a Marvel movie back at the number 1 spot in the box office feels like old times. More impressive yet is that other recent theater-only blockbuster releases continue to perform strongly, like A Quiet Place Part II, which still making top box office numbers in its seventh weekend, and F9: The Fast Saga, whose record for highest pandemic opening Black Widow is slated to beat.
Here are the five highest-grossing movies of the weekend of July 10:
- Black Widow — $39.5 million Friday, projected $89 million for three day weekend
- F9: The Fast Saga — $3.37 million Friday, projected $10.4 million ($140.9 million total)
- Boss Baby: Family Business — $2.8 million Friday, projected $8.7 million ($34.7 million total)
- Forever Purge — $2.27 million Friday, projected $6.8 million ($27.5 million total)
- A Quiet Place Part II — $970k Friday, projected $3.1 million ($150.8 million total)
