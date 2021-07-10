The long-awaited Black Widow film, Marvel’s first release in theaters since the coronavirus pandemic, is officially topping the weekend box office charts. The Scarlett Johansson-led action flick pulled in $39.5 million on Friday, putting it at a projected start of $89 million for its first three days. The highly anticipated film leads the first high-grossing weekend box office since the start of the pandemic, with all films projected to make a total of over $100 million.

Black Widow has already broken the record for the biggest opening night since the beginning of the pandemic, with Thursday night “midnight” screenings bringing in $13.2 million. Clearly, Disney and Marvel’s decision to release the film both in theaters and on Disney+ (for a $30 access price rivaling that of theater tickets) has not affected the film’s performance, with fans eager to finally see Natasha Romanoff get her long-deserved starring role.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh on ‘Black Widow’ and How Yelena Belova Changed From Early Versions of the Script

The strong box office results from this week is the biggest sign that moviegoing is getting back to a sense of normality, at least for now. Even for a pseudo prequel, seeing a Marvel movie back at the number 1 spot in the box office feels like old times. More impressive yet is that other recent theater-only blockbuster releases continue to perform strongly, like A Quiet Place Part II, which still making top box office numbers in its seventh weekend, and F9: The Fast Saga, whose record for highest pandemic opening Black Widow is slated to beat.

Here are the five highest-grossing movies of the weekend of July 10:

Black Widow — $39.5 million Friday, projected $89 million for three day weekend F9: The Fast Saga — $3.37 million Friday, projected $10.4 million ($140.9 million total) Boss Baby: Family Business — $2.8 million Friday, projected $8.7 million ($34.7 million total) Forever Purge — $2.27 million Friday, projected $6.8 million ($27.5 million total) A Quiet Place Part II — $970k Friday, projected $3.1 million ($150.8 million total)

KEEP READING: David Harbour on ‘Black Widow,’ Red Guardian’s Future, and ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Share Share Tweet Email

'Cursed' Cancelled at Netflix After Season 1 The lavish fantasy series is the latest big budget series canned by the streamer.

Read Next

Maggie Boccella (21 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a TV/Movie News Writer at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not writing, she is the host of BOш15: A David Bowie Podcast, and dabbles in painting, photography and fiction writing. More From Maggie Boccella