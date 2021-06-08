Black Widow is finally coming out and that means that we’re getting to celebrate our love of Marvel and the long-awaited standalone film for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff! But now, we get to see Black Widow in an expanded aspect ratio in IMAX and got a new exclusive image for the IMAX release! Showing Natasha as she’s sliding down debris outside, she’s posed in the quintessential Natasha “superhero” pose and it’s incredible.

Since her introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010’s Iron Man 2, she has been a major player on the Avengers but didn’t get her own film. And while Nat met her demise in Avengers: Endgame, we still get to meet the family that helped give us the Black Widow we’ve come to know throughout the years. Directed by Cate Shortland and starring Johannson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, the film has been a long time coming, as it's met with delay after delay due to COVID-19.

Image via Disney

RELATED: New 'Black Widow' Trailer Spotlights Natasha's Journey to Her Past

According to the press release:

"Aspect ratio is the technical term for the proportional relationship between an image’s width and height. Most films are presented in an aspect ratio called CinemaScope (2.40:1) which is why they appear very wide but not very high. IMAX provides filmmakers with the ability to use an expanded aspect ratio – allowing them to use more of the original image. Watching a film with an expanded aspect ratio provides audiences with a full immersive view that fills the peripheral vision more than any other cinematic experience."

After all this time, it’s an incredibly significant movie for fans of not only Natasha but Marvel as a whole. Natasha has always been an important part of the team and it felt strange we were waiting so long for her to have her time as is. But now that Black Widow is coming out, why not explore this next story for Natasha Romanoff in this larger aspect ratio?

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Joining Johansson in the new feature film are Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.”

Black Widow finally hits theaters this July 9 and is available with premiere access on Disney+. Check out the new IMAX image showcasing the new aspect ratio below:

Image via Disney

KEEP READING: New ‘Black Widow’ Clip Changes the Definition of Natasha’s Family

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Last Mercenary' Trailer Reveals Jean-Claude Van Damme in Fighting Form for Netflix The Muscles from Brussels is back!

Read Next